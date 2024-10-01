Conservative candidate Á'a:líya Warbus vows to bring Indigenous voices to forefront of BC politics

The BC Conservatives' candidate for Chilliwack-Cultus Lake has vowed to bring Indigenous voices to the forefront of provincial politics.Á'a:líya Warbus, who is herself a member of the Stó:lō nation, said she was "motivated" to join John Rustad's party after seeing the impact the BC NDP's policies were having on her community.."As a proud member of the Stó:lō nation," Warbus said in a video message posted by the party on X, "I'm committed to bringing Indigenous voices to the forefront of BC politics."She lamented the fact that Indigenous people have been "overrepresented in a lot of the negative statistics," noting that, "in terms of drug use and drug overdose, we are basically facing an epidemic right now.""Under the harm reduction policies introduced by the BC NDP, it's not getting any better," Warbus added. "Enabling people doesn't work."She promised that a Conservative government would do away with drug paraphernalia vending machines and other initiatives put in place by those currently in power."What I struggle with with the BC NDP," Warbus continued, "is that they are a party focused on ideology, not outcomes for everyday British Columbians. We do not need to be told what to think. We need our basic needs met."She accused the NDP of "trying to use ideologies to divide people and not bring us together for the greater good," before dispelling claims made by Premier David Eby and his ilk about the Conservatives' stance on climate change and the working class..At an event in Chilliwack on September 28, Warbus stood next to Rustad and explained how she came to run for his party."John and I sat down and had breakfast together, and immediately I could feel the passion, the truth, the love, and the integrity that he has," she said, claiming that if elected, he would fulfill all of his promises. "I want to be a part of that.".At the Conservatives' event commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Cultus Lake, Warbus shared her thoughts on how the province should move forward."We're all here to witness the exciting shift in government and relations with Indigenous people to achieve balance and prosperity," she said. "It has not been easy to find common ground with the historical injustice and mistrust that's been between us, but I believe when the time is right the right people will show up."