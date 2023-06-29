Michelle Rempel Garner

Michelle Rempel Garner 

 Courtesy Michelle Staff/Wikimedia Commons

A Conservative MP suggested that the issue of federal subsidies for Canadian newsrooms should be included as a ballot question for voters in the upcoming general election.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Millions in cabinet-approved aid compromised media with “little corporate incentive to bite the hand that feeds them,” said MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary Nose Hill, AB).

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

Michelle supported Patric Brown for CPC leader. That tell us all we need to know about her loyalties. She was also very close to Erin O’tool. And O’tool is just a Liberal Operative. Michelle need to retire. I have zero respect for her.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Sorry Michelle, but can’t trust or believe a word you say, you are a phony, a WEF stooge that pretends to care, but actually is simply controlled opposition. I hope your constituents toss you out and choose a real conservative.

Report Add Reply
guest451
guest451

If she is what passes for a conservative mp these days then there is only one party and we are all facked.

Report Add Reply

