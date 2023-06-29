Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
A Conservative MP suggested that the issue of federal subsidies for Canadian newsrooms should be included as a ballot question for voters in the upcoming general election.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Millions in cabinet-approved aid compromised media with “little corporate incentive to bite the hand that feeds them,” said MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary Nose Hill, AB).
“The federal Liberal government is probably thrilled with this new reality,” Rempel Garner wrote in a self-published Substack commentary.
“They benefit from a lack of journalistic capacity to scrutinize their operations. They also benefit from outlets that have survived but are now dependent on subsidies having little corporate incentive to bite the hand that feeds them.”
“Journalism makes our country stronger,” wrote Rempel Garner.
“If you care about this issue, remember to make it an issue the next time you visit the ballot box — that is, if there’s anyone left to report on a federal election.”
Rempel Garner described federal subsidies for publishers as “crazy” and a “further erosion of what nominal semblance of independence from the government these news outlets currently have.”
The MP in 2019 opposed amendments to the Income Tax Act that allowed cabinet to grant $595 million worth of payroll rebates and subscription tax credits to newsrooms deemed “qualified” by the minister of Revenue.
“The reality is federal Liberals have not done anything that has grown the country’s capacity for actual journalism,” wrote Rempel Garner.
“The opposite is true. Canada’s journalism is far weaker than ever today than under any other government. For all the subsidies and interventions the Liberals have put in place since coming to power in 2015, thousands of journalists’ jobs have been lost as dozens of newsrooms have been shuttered.”
During the April 26 testimony at the Senate Transport and Communications committee, a manager from the department of Canadian Heritage acknowledged that subsidies had not proven beneficial for taxpayers.
“We have seen a significant decline in journalism,” testified Thomas Ripley, associate assistant deputy minister.
“Notwithstanding those interventions, we continue to see a decline in news.”
The current bailout program is set to expire on March 31, 2024.
In a 2022 interview with The Taxpayer, a periodical published by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre expressed his opposition to the media bailout.
“I will cut corporate welfare,” said Poilievre.
“I think we need a market-driven media that benefits by subscriptions, advertising, sponsorships and donations rather than government subsidies. I am against bailouts. Frankly, I am against all kinds of bailouts, not just for media.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
Michelle supported Patric Brown for CPC leader. That tell us all we need to know about her loyalties. She was also very close to Erin O’tool. And O’tool is just a Liberal Operative. Michelle need to retire. I have zero respect for her.
Sorry Michelle, but can’t trust or believe a word you say, you are a phony, a WEF stooge that pretends to care, but actually is simply controlled opposition. I hope your constituents toss you out and choose a real conservative.
If she is what passes for a conservative mp these days then there is only one party and we are all facked.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.