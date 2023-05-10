Freeland delivers budget
Image courtesy of a screenshot

Conservative MPs filibustered for a second week at the Commons Finance committee.

Cheque and pen

Opposition MPs want Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to appear for at least two hours of questioning if she wants the federal budget passed.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

retiredpop
retiredpop

A budget bill should only be about the financial budget. This is just another attempt by the Liberals to ram through their agenda on other matters at the same time. Freeland should have to be there to discuss every item in the bill.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Two hours is about all anyone can stand of that squeaky voices communist, her voice is like nails on a chalkboard. And when she scrunches her face as she speaks is even more despicable.

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Any legislation should not be allowed to carry more than one focused issue/bill.

51 in one is ludicrous and should totally be rejected for re-presentation as one issue only. How can a reasonable discussion of an issue be achieved with 51 separate ideas?

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

These bills that cover many topics are wrong. Finance legislation should not have changes to immigration in it. This is just a tactic to sneak in changes that people will not notice. In the USA they are looking at making a rule change in Congress that says: one bill one topic. That’s it, a new bill can only cover one issue at a time. Canada needs to do this too.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

Ministers and MPs who refuse to cooperate on behalf of Canadians of whom they are suppose to be serving will be held accountable! The conservative opposition must get really tough.

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.