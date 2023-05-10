Conservative MPs filibustered for a second week at the Commons Finance committee.
Opposition MPs want Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to appear for at least two hours of questioning if she wants the federal budget passed.
“This is just wasting time and I feel sad about that,” said Liberal MP Julie Dzerowicz (Davenport, ON).
“This is ridiculous.”
Cabinet, on April 25, sent Bill C-47 the Budget Implementation Act to the committee for study.
Conservatives complained the omnibus 430-page bill amends or introduces 51 separate Acts of Parliament and demanded that Freeland “actually show up to do her job,” said MP Philip Lawrence (Northumberland-Peterborough South, ON).
“We have a budget put in front of Canadians for $490 billion,” said Lawrence.
“We are asking on this side of the table for the minister of Finance to show up for two hours.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Freeland, in an email to the Finance committee, agreed to appear on May 16 but would not commit to a lengthy appearance.
“It literally could be as short as a minute,” said Lawrence.
Opposition members said they had many questions for the Minister. “I will not be muzzled,” said Conservative MP Marty Morantz (Charleswood-St. James, MB).
The minister’s refusal to commit to a two-hour appearance “makes me wonder,” said Morantz.
“That’s what democracy is about,” said Morantz.
“We talk to each other and hopefully we resolve things. That is why it’s called Parliament. We parley.”
On Tuesday, Conservative MP Rick Perkins (South Shore-St. Margarets, NS) held the committee floor with a wide-ranging speech referencing the new snowflake design for the Canadian Royal Crown.
“If you live in Minnesota or you live in Colorado, or you live, hey, in Russia even maybe, they have snowflakes too, but apparently our government thinks it’s unique to Canada and therefore should be put on the symbol of the Crown,” said Perkins.
Perkins also recited 51 Acts of Parliament introduced or amended by the omnibus budget bill. “This is getting dizzying,” said Perkins.
“Division 16 amends the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act,” said Perkins.
“Of course, we all know the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act with claims for refugee protection are always classic things included in the budget.”
Conservative MP Adam Chambers (Simcoe North, ON) said the finance minister should be “allowed to shine at this committee” and questioned whether political aides in the Prime Minister’s Office were jealous of Freeland.
“She is very smart,” said Chambers.
“Maybe the Prime Minister’s Office is worried about leadership politics starting to enter the fray.”
“There isn’t anything that gets done in this town without the OK from the Prime Minister’s Office,” said Chambers.
“I am actually imploring those individuals and staff members of the government to plead with the Prime Minister’s Office that the minister of Finance be allowed to shine at this committee and answer questions.”
(7) comments
A budget bill should only be about the financial budget. This is just another attempt by the Liberals to ram through their agenda on other matters at the same time. Freeland should have to be there to discuss every item in the bill.
Two hours is about all anyone can stand of that squeaky voices communist, her voice is like nails on a chalkboard. And when she scrunches her face as she speaks is even more despicable.
Any legislation should not be allowed to carry more than one focused issue/bill.
51 in one is ludicrous and should totally be rejected for re-presentation as one issue only. How can a reasonable discussion of an issue be achieved with 51 separate ideas?
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
These bills that cover many topics are wrong. Finance legislation should not have changes to immigration in it. This is just a tactic to sneak in changes that people will not notice. In the USA they are looking at making a rule change in Congress that says: one bill one topic. That’s it, a new bill can only cover one issue at a time. Canada needs to do this too.
Ministers and MPs who refuse to cooperate on behalf of Canadians of whom they are suppose to be serving will be held accountable! The conservative opposition must get really tough.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.