Prison bars

For breach of his Charter rights, a federal judge has ordered the Correctional Service to pay $7,500 to a convicted murderer.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Jeffrey Ewert, a Metis inmate, made a complaint prison staff had touched his “medicine bundle” containing feathers and arrowheads.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

And every Canadian was forced to get a deadly poisonous for profit injection or be discriminated against or loose their income and got nothing

Canada is a worthless fkn joke

Our judiciary deserves the death penalty themselves

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
guest1121
guest1121

Piece of cr@p. He shoulda been off'ed in jail

Report Add Reply

