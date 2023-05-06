It’s high school prom season at high schools across the US where, traditionally, the student body votes for their favourite female student to be crowned Prom Queen and their favourite male to be crowned Prom King.
It’s a tradition that went out the window at a high school in Dayton, OH, last month when a pair of gender-fluid Ohio high school seniors received the crowns, the Dayton Daily News reported.
Kettering Fairmont High School 18-year-olds Rosita Green and Dai’sean Conley were named king and queen, respectively, who are, respectively, female and male.
The Daily News says “Gender fluid is defined by Merriam-Webster ‘of, relating to, or being a person whose gender identity is not fixed.’”
Blaze News reports the day after the coronation, Conley wrote on Facebook ‘about last night… i’m beyond grateful for all of the support i received. the lgbtq really took over last night, & is it really an iconic moment if there isn’t a group of haters? i love all of my people so much, cheers to making fairmont history and cheers to the queen & king;).’
Despite being chosen by their classmates, Conley told WDTN-TVthat quite a number of them seemed unhappy over the announcement, saying, “Even when I was given the crown, and I put it on my head, there’s a lot of boos in the crowd.”
Conley also told the TV station the couple received negative comments online.
“It’s very demeaning,” Conley said. “It takes a lot for an individual to be able to bring themself back to who they are and believing in themselves and being fully confident and not letting things like that pull them out of who they are as a person.”
WDTN reported the board of education at Kettering City Schools heard from residents who want to prevent such a king and queen crowning from reoccurring.
At a meeting of the board last week, a pair of Kettering residents who opposed the Fairmont selections said they do not hate those who favoured the picks of Green and Conley for their respective titles, but expressed their displeasure with the decisions, reports the Daily News.
“I think he should have been voted king and the girl queen,” Joe Overholser told the board. “I’m concerned about what’s going on in the schools. I’m concerned about normalizing the idea of questioning gender.”
“'Til the last few years, about all the history in the world, it’s kind of been understood,” Overholser said. “So ... for whatever reason the last few years, it’s has been questioned. And I don’t think that’s a good thing for society.”
One woman against the prom vote told the board there should be a "policy requiring prom court candidates to run from a position linked to their biological sex,’ adding “schools harm children when they play along with this charade … what Kettering allowed to happen at prom is normalizing something that isn’t normal," the Daily News reported.
WDTN said the school board isn't taking any action since the members historically allow the student council to run the prom and related planning.
“They have rules about how all that gets orchestrated,” said Kettering Board of Education president Toby Henderson. “That’s not the type of thing that rises to the level of” the school board, reports the Daily Mail.
“I don’t think there’s any motivation, as far as I’m aware of, to have a discussion at the school board level.”
