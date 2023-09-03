Via Rail

Courtesy travelweek.ca

 By Dave Naylor

A federal arbitrator decided VIA Rail engineers should receive a 10.5% pay increase over the next three years. This decision was made because of the cost of living crisis. 

Via Rail

Via Rail train at London, ON, train station

The pay raise is higher than what VIA Rail offered.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

Forward Thinking
"cost of living crisis" this term deflect's the blame from the government. The government inflated a currency bubble and increased cost of living is a consequence.

