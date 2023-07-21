Drinking water

Drinking water 

 Courtesy Malone Mullin/CBC

Resuming fluoridation in Calgary’s water supply is going to be a longer, costlier process than expected. 

"The early estimate that was shared with council back in 2020 was a high level conceptual estimate with limited information known at the time," City of Calgary Utilities Delivery Manager Tanner Fellinger told CBC News Calgary on Thursday.  

(7) comments

Sensible
Sensible

The comparison study between Calgary (unfluoridated) and Edmonton (fluoridated) showed a marked increase in dental decay in Grade 2 children after fluoridation ceased in Calgary. This increase occurred even though the parents in Calgary reported doing more than parents in Edmonton of the many things including: brushing, flossing, mouth rinse, dental visits, low carbohydrate diet etc. For the report of this study, please see: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9663766/

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

the covid "experience" should make us all cautious. Where are these studies? Who did them? where? Are there other fluoride studies around the world? Lack of fluoride means more infections in children??? really?? Lets have a look at that data.....

Sensible
Sensible

There is more than 75 years of reliable data of fluoridation effectiveness and safety. The widely used practice began in the late 1940s. Almost all US cities are fluoridated. Many Canadian cities are fluoridated including Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Hamilton, Toronto, Ottawa, Halifax to name some.

Auxiliary_powered
Auxiliary_powered

Where is the long term study comparing dental incidents between fluoride communities verses non fluoride communities. Teaching personal hygiene and less Meth use could likely produce better results. But then there seems to be no safe way to dispose of Fluoride so may as well add it to the water lol .

Sensible
Sensible

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

Educate the public regarding cost and benefits then have a referendum

Sensible
Sensible

The referendum took place on October 18, 2021. 62% of Calgarians voted in favour of returning water fluoridation to Calgary.

