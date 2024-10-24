Court halves sentence of man who opened fire on Vanderhoof RCMP detachment

A man who opened fire on a RCMP detachment in Vanderhoof has had his sentenced halved.Paul Nicholas Russell was originally ordered to spend 10 years behind bars, less time served, but will now only serve five.The BC Court of Appeals ruled in favour of reducing Russell's sentence on October 22, arguing that it was longer than the typical punishment for his crimes and failed to properly take into account his mental health at the time. Justice Janet Winteringham noted in her decision that "there was evidence that the appellant had experienced psychotic episodes (and had twice been hospitalized) in the time leading up to the shooting," and that while his actions were "dangerous and frightening," there were grounds to appeal his sentence.She ruled to "reduce the sentence to four years for reckless discharge of a firearm (count 2), four years for mischief endangering life (count 8) (concurrent), and one year consecutive for the offence of flight from a police officer (count 7)."Russell had originally been charged with attempted murder, but was later acquitted. His began serving his sentence on November 7, 2023.The incident in question took place shortly after noon on November 25, 2021. After pulling up in his truck, Russell fired a rifle at two RCMP vehicles parked outside the detachment. He then proceeded to fire more shots towards a window and the front entrance then left the scene, but came back to ram another RCMP vehicle and fire more shots.Russell's actions led to an emergency alert being sent to residents of Vanderhoof, and caused two local elementary schools to lock down. A number of nearby RCMP detachments were alerted as well.Officers eventually tracked Russell down 30 minutes later and pursued him on the highway before finally apprehending him in a Kal Tire parking lot. He was arrested on the spot and taken into custody.