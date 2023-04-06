Donald Trump

 

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Stormy Daniels’ name was in the news a lot this past week as a central character in the indictment of former president Donald Trump.

Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels

It is alleged Trump, through channels, paid Daniels $130,000 to stay quiet about an affair she said she had with the former president, which he denies.

Stormy Daniels

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

The precedent has been set. I can't wait for the Obama, Biden, Bush, Clinton deep state to be charged and tried for treason plus. The nwo will be swinging, dropping and jolting, their choice.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.