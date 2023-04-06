Stormy Daniels’ name was in the news a lot this past week as a central character in the indictment of former president Donald Trump.
It is alleged Trump, through channels, paid Daniels $130,000 to stay quiet about an affair she said she had with the former president, which he denies.
Trump’s indictment was Tuesday, and ironically enough, it’s the same day the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against her in a case she brought against Trump five years ago, ordering her to reimburse Trump $121,972.56 in legal fees.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claimed in her suit she hired bodyguards after getting death threats because of a Trump tweet in which he said she was “a total con job.”
After a 2011 interview with In Touch magazine, in which she said the affair took place in 2006, she claimed an unnamed man approached her, saying, “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story” and “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom,” a reference to her daughter.
She claimed in her suit that “Mr. Trump used his national and international audience of millions of people to make a false factual statement to denigrate and attack Ms. Clifford.”
On Monday, US District Court Judge S. James Otero ruled Trump’s “total con job” comment was tantamount to an opinion protected by the First Amendment.
“The tweet in question constitutes ‘rhetorical hyperbole’ normally associated with politics and public discourse in the U.S.,” the ruling reads. “The First Amendment protects this type of rhetorical statement.”
The New York Post reports, “according to the 9th Circuit’s decision on Tuesday: Attorney’s fees in the sum of $121,972.56 are ordered in favour of appellate Donald J. Trump and against appellant Stephanie Clifford under the Texas Citizens Participation Act (TCPA), Tex. Civ. Prac. & Rem. Code 27.009(a)(1).”
The legal fees were incurred by Trump’s lawyers from the Harder LLP and Dhillon Law Group, which defended the former president in the Daniels/Clifford suit.
US Liberty News reports, “Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC committeewoman and freedom-loving lawyer who is part of president Trump’s legal team, applauded the 9th Circuit’s ruling and highlighted her firm already earned more than $500,000 in similar judgments for Trump in the “meritless action” begun by Stormy Daniels.”
After the verdict, Trump took to his Truth Social site, saying, “Alvin Bragg shut down New York City, brought in 38,000 NYPD officers, and will spend an estimated $200,000,000 of NYC funds for a totally legal $130,000 NDA.”
“On top of all that, the 9th Circuit Court just awarded me $122,000, over the $500,000 already awarded, from Stormy ‘Horseface’ Daniels!”
Daniels was previously forced to pay Trump $500,000 in legal expenses after her lawsuit against the former president went downhill, much like Daniels’ former attorney Michael Avenatti’s career.
The legal expenses Daniels has been ordered to pay Trump are, ironically, significantly more than the supposedly illicit hush money payment she allegedly received in 2016,” reports US Liberty News, adding, “Trump’s attorney, Harmeet Dhillon of the Dhillon Law Group, tweeted: Congratulations to President Trump on this last attorney fee win in his favour this morning.”
(1) comment
The precedent has been set. I can't wait for the Obama, Biden, Bush, Clinton deep state to be charged and tried for treason plus. The nwo will be swinging, dropping and jolting, their choice.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.