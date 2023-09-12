Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
A federal government report says that the Public Health Agency (PHA) did not document all “adverse events” or side effects after people were given the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the PHA did not expect healthcare professionals to report every incident because vaccines usually undergo “rigorous testing for safety.”
“Should all adverse events following immunization be reported? No,” said the User Guide to Completion and Submission of the Adverse Events Following Immunization reports.
“During their development, vaccines undergo rigorous testing for safety, quality and efficacy.”
“During these ‘pre-license trials, ’ efforts are made to capture every single adverse event that follows immunization,” said the report.
“By the time a vaccine is authorized for marketing, the safety profile for common adverse events such as vaccination site reactions or mild fever is well known.”
So far, the PHA says 55,145 Canadians had a bad reaction after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes dizziness, nausea, throwing up, joint pain or difficulty breathing.
A total of 10,906 cases were rated serious, including 88 spontaneous abortions, 116 cases of kidney damage, 198 cases of facial paralysis, 283 heart attacks, 289 strokes and 1,167 cases of heart inflammation.
Deaths that “occurred after being vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine” totalled 442 as of May 26, said the PHA.
A federal Vaccine Injury Support Program to date has received 1,859 claims for compensation in cases of serious injury or death. A total of 103 claims have been paid out so far, totalling $6.7 million.
The User Guide said doctors, nurses, and pharmacists should use their best judgment when reporting adverse events.
“Of particular interest are those adverse events following immunization which meet one or more of the seriousness criteria: An adverse event that is life-threatening or results in death, requires hospitalization or prolongation of an existing hospitalization, results in residual disability or causes congenital malformation,” said the report.
A report from April 30 came after a 2021 Access to Information memo in which the Privy Council suggested that authorities do not talk about vaccine-related deaths and injuries to keep Canadians calm and continue getting vaccinated.
“Adverse effects following immunization news reports and the government’s response to them have the potential to shake public confidence in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout,” said the memo Testing Behaviourally-Informed Messaging in Response to Severe Adverse Events Following Immunization.
The memo suggested authorities use “various messaging strategies” like skewing statistics or making reassuring statements such as the “chance of it happening to me is one in a million.”
“Identify winning communication strategies to maximize public confidence in the government’s COVID regulatory regime.”
This strategy used by government and public Health is exactly why we don’t trust them or believe anything they say. There is evidence of enough deaths and vaccine injury to stop the Covid 19 vaccination, which is neither safe our effective.
2 -3 months of medical trials to get a substance (I refuse to call this a vaccine) that is based on a never before used technology, approved to be forced onto billions of people, including pregnant women, nursing mothers, children and people who have medical conditions that would automatically disqualify them from receiving many medications but not this one, makes you wonder. Why were alternative treatment methods against, the Fauci Flu banned immediately? Why were doctors who dared to speak up against this nonsense silenced, or possibly even murdered as was reported from Austria and Germany? Who doesn't know a young person who had a cardiac arrest or stroke after they were given this injection? Who doesn't know of a previously young and healthy person who died suddenly? I could go on and on. Wake up people and put 2 and 2 together.
"vaccines usually undergo “rigorous testing for safety.”" Yes, they usually do, but the covid19 vaccines did NOT undergo rigorous testing.... two months of clinical trials is not rigorous testing when normally it is 10 years! And, why did they push these vaccines on pregnant women when the rule in medicine is to NEVER give a vaccine to a pregnant woman?
What!?! The government lied to us!?! Who would have thought that could happen?
Keep the fact that the injections are injuring and killing because if the people know this - they will stop taking them.
Almost sounds like the purpose behind these injections wasn’t what we thought it was.
But, will anyone be held accountable? I doubt it.
I demand to see all the Feds who downplay the adverse effects by taking multiple shots of COVID vaccines all at once to prove their theory.
[beam]
We will never find out the truth about the harm these experimental shots caused. Dr. Tam and the rest of the perpetrators should be charged with crimes against humanity.
