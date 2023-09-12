COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines

 Courtesy Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

A federal government report says that the Public Health Agency (PHA) did not document all “adverse events” or side effects after people were given the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the PHA did not expect healthcare professionals to report every incident because vaccines usually undergo “rigorous testing for safety.”

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(8) comments

Got Ya
Got Ya

This strategy used by government and public Health is exactly why we don’t trust them or believe anything they say. There is evidence of enough deaths and vaccine injury to stop the Covid 19 vaccination, which is neither safe our effective.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

2 -3 months of medical trials to get a substance (I refuse to call this a vaccine) that is based on a never before used technology, approved to be forced onto billions of people, including pregnant women, nursing mothers, children and people who have medical conditions that would automatically disqualify them from receiving many medications but not this one, makes you wonder. Why were alternative treatment methods against, the Fauci Flu banned immediately? Why were doctors who dared to speak up against this nonsense silenced, or possibly even murdered as was reported from Austria and Germany? Who doesn't know a young person who had a cardiac arrest or stroke after they were given this injection? Who doesn't know of a previously young and healthy person who died suddenly? I could go on and on. Wake up people and put 2 and 2 together.

Report Add Reply
Jane V
Jane V

"vaccines usually undergo “rigorous testing for safety.”" Yes, they usually do, but the covid19 vaccines did NOT undergo rigorous testing.... two months of clinical trials is not rigorous testing when normally it is 10 years! And, why did they push these vaccines on pregnant women when the rule in medicine is to NEVER give a vaccine to a pregnant woman?

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

What!?! The government lied to us!?! Who would have thought that could happen?

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Keep the fact that the injections are injuring and killing because if the people know this - they will stop taking them.

Almost sounds like the purpose behind these injections wasn’t what we thought it was.

But, will anyone be held accountable? I doubt it.

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

I demand to see all the Feds who downplay the adverse effects by taking multiple shots of COVID vaccines all at once to prove their theory.

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[beam]

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

We will never find out the truth about the harm these experimental shots caused. Dr. Tam and the rest of the perpetrators should be charged with crimes against humanity.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.