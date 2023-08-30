Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
All COVID-19 charges against Fairview Baptist Church in Calgary have been withdrawn by the Crown attorney.
“The Justice Centre is pleased to have been able to ensure that legal representation was provided to Pastor Tim Stephens, Pastor James Coates, Ty Northcott, and so many other courageous citizens who appropriately exercised their Charter rights and freedoms, even when these were being unjustifiably violated by governments, from March of 2020 onwards,” said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms President John Carpay in a Tuesday press release.
The JCCF said charges were laid against Stephens and Fairview Baptist Church for violating COVID-19 restrictions in 2021. It added Alberta Court of King’s Bench Associate Chief Justice John Rooke issued a restraining order in 2021 that applied to the Whistle Stop Cafe but not to anyone acting independently of it anywhere in Alberta.
The order was amended by Rooke a few days later, restricting it to the Whistle Stop Cafe and those acting in concert with it. As a result of the amendment, the restraining order could no longer apply to Stephens or Fairview Baptist Church.
Stephens became the third religious leader arrested in Alberta for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions over church attendance in 2021.
“We are pleased that the court acquitted Pastor Stephens on the charges of not complying with a public health order,” said the JCCF.
“Pastor Stephens was illegally arrested and imprisoned for having allegedly violated the public health orders, which have since been shown to be ineffective and harmful.”
This acquittal follows the Ingram vs. Alberta decision. The COVID-19 restrictions Fairview Baptist Church had violated were found to be ultra vires the Public Health Act and were invalid.
The Public Health Act requires all decisions with respect to public health orders be made by the chief medical officer of health and not by the cabinet.
“While involvement of elected officials in these important decisions may be desirable and even necessary, this involvement should have been structured in such a way as to mitigate the risk of political priorities interfering with the informed and well-qualified judgment of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, as provided in the Public Health Act, without ignoring the underlying public interest,” said Alberta Court of King’s Bench Justice Barbara Romaine.
The Alberta Court of King’s Bench ruled on Aug. 23 the province's COVID-19 restrictions were invalid because they breached the Public Health Act.
The Alberta Crown Prosecutions Service (ACPS) said it had reviewed the decision in Ingram vs. Alberta and has concluded there is no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction about Public Health Act charges involving the contravention of the disputed orders from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.
“Subsequently, ACPS will be taking appropriate steps to deal with these matters in due course,” said the ACPS.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Good news!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.