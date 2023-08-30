Tim Stephens

Tim Stephens of Fairview Baptist Church in southeastern Calgary 

 Courtesy Fairview Baptist Church/YouTube

All COVID-19 charges against Fairview Baptist Church in Calgary have been withdrawn by the Crown attorney. 

“The Justice Centre is pleased to have been able to ensure that legal representation was provided to Pastor Tim Stephens, Pastor James Coates, Ty Northcott, and so many other courageous citizens who appropriately exercised their Charter rights and freedoms, even when these were being unjustifiably violated by governments, from March of 2020 onwards,” said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms President John Carpay in a Tuesday press release. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report.

