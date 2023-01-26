COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 Misinformation may have cost Canada 2,800 lives and $300 million in hospital expenses over the course of nine months, according to an independent research organization that receives funding from the Liberal government.

“Misinformation has become a global problem and a defining issue of our time,” said Alex Himelfarb, chair of the expert panel of the Council of Canadian Academies (CCA), who created the report. “The unchecked spread of science and health misinformation leaves individuals and society vulnerable to exploitation and threatens our ability to work together to address shared challenges.”

klcarterdp
klcarterdp

An inaccurate computer model rolled out to prove the government was right. Funny thing, those computer models only look at a very few select variables, and only 1 variable is ever altered, and they always burp out the desired answer. Garbage in = garbage out. BTW computer models ARE NOT science, but a tool that can be easily used incorrectly.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

More Orwellian propaganda from the murderous big Pharma lobby and their bought and paid for wh@res and professional liars

northrungrader
northrungrader

Oh I think misinformation killed way more Canadian citizens than that. Just in the thousands lost due to lock downs, canceled elective surgeries for pacemakers, cancer diagnosis, suicides, etc. Nevermind the vaccine deaths, vaccine injuries, in at least 1 case a mask death. When the prime minister uses the term misinformation, we all know who exactly is spreading it.

Left Coast
Left Coast

This report is absolute nonsense . . . based on Lies & Anti-science dogma.

"The models found that if not for vaccine hesitancy, an extra 2.3 million Canadians would have gotten vaccinated, and the country could have seen roughly 200,000 fewer COVID cases and 13,000 fewer hospitalizations."

"Models" . . . laughable. The Fact that Dr. Tam & the Provincial Health Depts. followed the WHO/China Model with insane lockdowns & Covid Propaganda and they are obviously still at it.

The VAX that did Not prevent you from Transmitting or Catching Covid likely had little effect. Today we are watching as VAXED individuals around the globe are experiencing "Sudden" Death scenarios . . . which of course the Govt. & FakeStream Govt Funded Media seem to ignore.

It seems Sweden who only experienced 6.7 deaths per million . . . did much better than Canada whose 29.2 deaths per million were almost 5 time higher.

What did Sweden do to attain such numbers? NOTHING . . . . no lockdowns, no kids missed a day of school and no economy destroying Business Shutdowns.

Sweden protected the Elderly & those with Health Issues . . . Canada did not, and the average age of Covid Deaths in Canada was well into the 70s . . .

This Study is pure Propaganda . . . not unlike the Gorbull Warming Fantasies we have been subjected to for 30 years now . . .

klcarterdp
klcarterdp

YEP!! None of these "studies" can explain Sweden.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Alex Himelfarb, chair of the expert panel of the Council of Canadian Academies (CCA), is likely another Liberal mouthpiece, corrupt to the core and Liberal controlled platform used to propagate the Liberal BS narratives. I doubt anyone even believes anything these people say.

MTDEF
MTDEF

"Misinformation" = A statement issued from any level of government, or their assigns.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Data gathered by organizations that have an interest in censorship of information that will thwart the global/UN initiatives

