The Public Health Agency of Canada yesterday claimed it saved 800,000 Canadian lives due to its vaccination program. The claim was made as MPs questioned auditors’ findings that the Agency wasted $1 billion of the $5 billion it spent on COVID-19 shots, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“Wastage is really inevitable in any immunization program,” Harpreet Kochhar, president of the Agency, testified at the House of Commons public accounts committee. “When we started initially the vaccination campaign the unavoidable wastage was around 3%”
“Do we have data on the number of lives saved in per capita terms if we compare Canada and the United States?” asked Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos (London North Centre, ON). “We have done a study in which we modeled and almost 800,000 lives were saved,” replied Kochhar.
“1.9 million hospitalizations were avoided and 34 million COVID-19 cases were prevented by making sure there was early access to vaccines and we had public health measures in place,” said Kochhar. He did not elaborate. The Health Agency estimates almost 51,000 Canadians died of COVID and 4.6 million were known to be infected.
Auditors in a report last December 6 said the Agency wasted about $1 billion worth of vaccine doses. “The Public Health Agency was unsuccessful in its efforts to minimize vaccine wastage,” said an Auditor General’s report COVID-19 Vaccines.
The health department bought 169 million doses. Of those 124.9 million were delivered and 84.1 million were used to vaccinate Canadians. “The Public Health Agency ended up with a large surplus of doses,” wrote auditors. Millions were date-expired and destroyed at a loss of an average $30 per dose, they said.
Conservative MP Stephen Ellis (Cumberland-Colchester, NS) yesterday was dismayed with Agency self-congratulation on its pandemic management. “Shame, shame, shame,” said Ellis. “Shame. I have to say, shame on you.”
“Not only did we lose a billion dollars, but realistically what we were asking people to do here was keep track of things and distribute a product at a cold temperature,” said Ellis. “That happens all the time in this world. I guess I find it very, very difficult for anyone to say this was a successful program.”
“It almost feels like we’re pushing a false narrative with this study of how successful the government was,” said Conservative MP Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West, AB). The MP noted from the early licensing of vaccines in 2021 Canada’s rate of immunization was a fraction of those in the United States or United Kingdom.
Liberal MP Brenda Shanahan (Chateauguay-Lacolle, QC) told the committee that criticism of pandemic management should be dismissed. “Quite frankly the hundreds of thousands of lives that were saved to me is a success,” said Shanahan.
“If we’re in a war and we win the war, are we then looking at the number of bullets we used and say, well, maybe we used too many bullets?” said Shanahan. “I mean, what is the context here in this emergency situation?”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(16) comments
We have done a study in which we modeled and almost 800,000 lives were saved”
Oh they did a model. So in other words, they made it up.
The liberals' forgot to check Sweden's statistics and compare them to Canada.
The Lying Liberals never stop! The vaccine is a bio weapon meant to kill people! It didn’t save anybody, it only kills people! Just wait 5 to 10 years when everyone who took the bio weapon shot are all sick and dying! It has already killed millions of people!
The is no lie too big or outrageous for our Trudeau infected fascist government and their paid off professional liars in the MSM to propagate
As Joseph Goebbels once said , the bigger the lie the better
“We have done a study in which we modeled"
The only way to look at the quagmire of corrupt data is to just look at total deaths. In 2020, the first year of covid, there was a very small increase in total deaths. All due to massive deaths in seniors lodges. 2021 again no significant increase in Total deaths. Then in 2022, after the country is 70% Vaxxed, total deaths increased. Hmmmmm. In 2020 and 2021 Life insurance companies report no significant increase in payouts in these years. How is that possible in the worst pandemic in 100 years.
This propaganda is directed the Covidian useful idiots i.e. those who would still vote for the ruling party.
It's difficult to keep up: are we currently at war with Eurasia or Eastasia?
I can see how you would have data to measure deaths, because testing is available. Yes I know we all question the died from and died with, but still, it is doable to measure death. But how can we measure 'saved' How can they give us this definitive number? For instance, person A did not die from Covid. But would they have died without a vaccination? I know many who did not die, and had no vaccination... so how are they measuring this? I suggest they cannot.
we modeled Modeled? That's another word for lying. The disturbing thing is that they still believe people think models are anything other than un-provable beliefs.
Did they account for the millions of Americans who did not die of Covid but were recorded as such? Of course not, the "model" wouldn't show what they want if they took into account inconvenient data. I bet these guys can't wait for C-11 to take effect in Western Canada.
Wow what a whopper! The lies are so big and outrageous it is difficult to comment on.
Public Heath Agency of Canada has proven itself totally incompetent at best and corrupt at worst. They only hurt public health. It should be shut down.
Curious, who paid for this report?
The whole "modelling thing" caused the plandemic, lock downs, closing of businesses, but nobody wants to compare the measurable numbers with the African continent - where injection rate is next to nothing - or even Sweden !
Those are real numbers, not some fricking models what they built to suit the agenda
The Ministry of Truth has spoken
Bill C11 will prevent the truth on the jab to come out under the guise of misinformation.
why would they stop lying now
“Quite frankly the hundreds of thousands of lives that were saved to me is a success,” Fine and dandy, but allow me to speculate that within five years, 12% of all fully jabbed and boosted Canadians are dead. Will that be counted as a success? We may just need those half million illegals per year to prevent Detroit style vacant 'hoods.
The false narrative continues. I wonder if they will admit to the 800,000+ that have been killed or have side effects form the covid shots?
