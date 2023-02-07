Vaccine dose
Courtesy of CBC

The Public Health Agency of Canada yesterday claimed it saved 800,000 Canadian lives due to its vaccination program. The claim was made as MPs questioned auditors’ findings that the Agency wasted $1 billion of the $5 billion it spent on COVID-19 shots, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Wastage is really inevitable in any immunization program,” Harpreet Kochhar, president of the Agency, testified at the House of Commons public accounts committee. “When we started initially the vaccination campaign the unavoidable wastage was around 3%”

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(16) comments

rmannia
rmannia

We have done a study in which we modeled and almost 800,000 lives were saved”

Oh they did a model. So in other words, they made it up.

Report Add Reply
nocows
nocows

The liberals' forgot to check Sweden's statistics and compare them to Canada.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

The Lying Liberals never stop! The vaccine is a bio weapon meant to kill people! It didn’t save anybody, it only kills people! Just wait 5 to 10 years when everyone who took the bio weapon shot are all sick and dying! It has already killed millions of people!

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The is no lie too big or outrageous for our Trudeau infected fascist government and their paid off professional liars in the MSM to propagate

As Joseph Goebbels once said , the bigger the lie the better

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

“We have done a study in which we modeled"

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

The only way to look at the quagmire of corrupt data is to just look at total deaths. In 2020, the first year of covid, there was a very small increase in total deaths. All due to massive deaths in seniors lodges. 2021 again no significant increase in Total deaths. Then in 2022, after the country is 70% Vaxxed, total deaths increased. Hmmmmm. In 2020 and 2021 Life insurance companies report no significant increase in payouts in these years. How is that possible in the worst pandemic in 100 years.

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

This propaganda is directed the Covidian useful idiots i.e. those who would still vote for the ruling party.

It's difficult to keep up: are we currently at war with Eurasia or Eastasia?

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

I can see how you would have data to measure deaths, because testing is available. Yes I know we all question the died from and died with, but still, it is doable to measure death. But how can we measure 'saved' How can they give us this definitive number? For instance, person A did not die from Covid. But would they have died without a vaccination? I know many who did not die, and had no vaccination... so how are they measuring this? I suggest they cannot.

Report Add Reply
Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

we modeled Modeled? That's another word for lying. The disturbing thing is that they still believe people think models are anything other than un-provable beliefs.

Did they account for the millions of Americans who did not die of Covid but were recorded as such? Of course not, the "model" wouldn't show what they want if they took into account inconvenient data. I bet these guys can't wait for C-11 to take effect in Western Canada.

Report Add Reply
Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

Wow what a whopper! The lies are so big and outrageous it is difficult to comment on.

Public Heath Agency of Canada has proven itself totally incompetent at best and corrupt at worst. They only hurt public health. It should be shut down.

Report Add Reply
gyrogyicsopak
gyrogyicsopak

Curious, who paid for this report?

The whole "modelling thing" caused the plandemic, lock downs, closing of businesses, but nobody wants to compare the measurable numbers with the African continent - where injection rate is next to nothing - or even Sweden !

Those are real numbers, not some fricking models what they built to suit the agenda

Report Add Reply
MTDEF
MTDEF

The Ministry of Truth has spoken

Report Add Reply
Robadam
Robadam

Bill C11 will prevent the truth on the jab to come out under the guise of misinformation.

Report Add Reply
jamessm
jamessm

why would they stop lying now

Report Add Reply
Ernie
Ernie

“Quite frankly the hundreds of thousands of lives that were saved to me is a success,” Fine and dandy, but allow me to speculate that within five years, 12% of all fully jabbed and boosted Canadians are dead. Will that be counted as a success? We may just need those half million illegals per year to prevent Detroit style vacant 'hoods.

Report Add Reply
GreatWhite
GreatWhite

The false narrative continues. I wonder if they will admit to the 800,000+ that have been killed or have side effects form the covid shots?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.