CPS seeks help in identifying suspect in hate-motivated assault

The Calgary Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a woman suspected of committing a hate-motivated assault in the downtown core in late April.On April 28, approximately 5 p.m., three women were exiting the Central Library when they were approached by another woman who shouted obscenities and made aggressive gestures towards one of the women. The suspect continued to follow the victim, attempting to burn her face with a lit cigarette and eventually striking her in the face, before throwing a coffee mug at her.The suspect is described as a woman between 50 and 60 years old with short black hair, wearing a short black jacket with a scarf around her neck and carrying a pink purse. Const. Matt Messenger, Hate Crime Co-ordinator of the Calgary Police Service Hate Crime Prevention Team, stated that the incident was motivated by hate and that the victim and her friends were left feeling scared, humiliated, and discriminated against.The Calgary Police Service encourages anyone with information to come forward and report hate-motivated crimes. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or using the P3 Tips app.