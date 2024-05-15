CPS identifies Oilers jacket-wearing suspect wanted for unwanted sexual advances on boy

Calgary police have identified a man wearing an Edmonton Oilers jacket they were looking for after he allegedly made sexual advances toward a teen boy at a city rec centre.Police said on Sunday, May 5, the boy was at the Thornhill Aquatic & Recreation Centre, 6715 Centre St. N.W., using the washroom in the men’s changeroom, when an unknown man approached."The man made several unwanted comments that were sexual in nature while exposing himself to the victim," said a Wednesday Calgary Police Service release. The victim did not engage with the man and shortly after the interaction, exited the changeroom."The suspect also exited the changeroom, and while sitting in a common area of the recreation centre, once again made unwanted sexual comments to the victim as he walked by," said CPS.The victim informed his mother about the interactions with the man and the incident was subsequently reported to police.Hours after the police statement, they put out another saying the man had been identified.