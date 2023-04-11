Canada Revenue Agency
Courtesy CBC

Canadians have a 50-50 chance of reaching a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) live agent within 15 minutes, despite giving call centres $206 million for upgrades in the 2018 budget to provide “fewer delays and more timely and responsive services.”

Income Tax

The CRA, in a report Service Standards 2022, said callers dialling its 1-800 lines should expect long waits.  

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Rodimus Prime
Rodimus Prime

How about just hiring enough qualified people to answer phones...how would that be? Not rocket science...

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

Exactly

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.