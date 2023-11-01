CRA staffer jailed for claiming benefits for 61 children

Canada Revenue Agency employee Wayne Kendall Jr., a resident of Trois-Rivières, Quebec, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and a two-year probation following his guilty plea over a massive fraud scheme that saw him claim benefits for 61 children.Kendall Jr. was found guilty of making false or deceptive statements and forgery.A CRA investigation spanning from 2015 to 2018 revealed Kendall Jr. had illicitly obtained more than $377,000 by submitting false claims for tax credits and benefits. To perpetrate this massive fraud, he assumed the identities of 18 different individuals, allowing him to claim tax credits and benefits for a total of 61 fictitious children. Subsequently, Kendall Jr. deposited the ill-gotten money into various bank accounts under fraudulent identities.Kendall Jr. had abused his position within the CRA to acquire the data necessary for his impersonation scheme. However, by the time he executed the fraudulent operation, he was no longer employed by the agency.Falsifying records and claims, intentionally failing to report income, or inflating expenses can lead to criminal charges, prosecution, court-imposed fines, jail time and a lasting criminal record. From April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, a total of 31 convictions were secured, resulting in court-imposed fines amounting to $6,925,440. These convictions were linked to willfully evading payment amounts totaling $8,142,512 in federal tax. Notably, 12 individuals among these convictions were sentenced to a combined total of 32.7 years in jail.Convicted taxpayers, in addition to facing fines and potential imprisonment, are obligated to pay the full amount of tax owed, along with related interest and any penalties assessed by the CRA.