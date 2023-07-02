Loose lips sink ships. Or in this case the Canada Revenue Agency.
The Canada Revenue Agency said it fired an undisclosed number of staffers for discussing individual taxpayers’ financial information in a Facebook chat. Two thirds of the agency’s 47,000 employees have access to electronic tax files, by official estimate.
“Employees were disciplined up to and including termination of employment,” the agency wrote in an Inquiry Of Ministrytabled in the Commons. The agency said the Facebook chat function was removed from its computer server.
The incident occurred June 10, 2022. Supervisors said they spotted improper messages between employees at work involving taxpayer information, said the inquiry, without elaborating.
The firing was disclosed in documents requested by Conservative MP Rachael Thomas (Lethbridge, Alta.) who asked for details “with regard to government requests to remove, edit or alter information in media” including social media platforms. The agency document was the only reference to any employee being fired.
The inquiry did not say whether “taxpayer information” concerned public figures. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault prior to the incident disclosed in a filing with the Ethics Commissioner he was in “arrears due Revenu Québec.”
The Revenue Agency in the past fired employees caught browsing through tax records for no reason.
In the worst case disclosed to date, in 2016, a single employee was found to have snooped through 1,264 taxpayers’ files using keyword searches.Access To Information records indicated privacy breaches typically involved an ex-spouse, family members and coworkers.
“The reality is in an organization the size of the Canada Revenue Agency with more than 40,000 employees on staff, employee misconduct does occur,” the agency’s human resources office wrote in annual Overview Of Discipline reports.
