Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) workers will strike on April 14 if a deal with the federal government is not reached.
There are more than 35,000 workers who approve and assess tax returns. The annual deadline to file personal income tax is May 1, as the regular deadline of April 30 falls on a Sunday this year.
For the past year, negotiations have been ongoing between the CRA and the Union of Taxation Employees (UTE). The UTE is part of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC).
Last fall, a conciliator was appointed to facilitate the negotiations, but as of January, the CRA and UTE were deadlocked.
The conciliator report said more than 200 outstanding issues between the two sides created the deadlock.
Some of the most significant issues are wages and work-life balance. The conciliator said they are no closer to a deal than when they started negotiations a year ago.
As of Friday, the PSAC said the strike vote put the UTE members in a legal strike position but will not publicly release the results for “strategic reasons.”
On April 17, the two sides will sit down for four days of bargaining discussions.
The PSAC called the four bargaining days “the final round.”
UTE President Marc Briere said they “negotiated in good faith,” but inflation and stagnant wages hurt their members.
A CRA statement said it respects the employees’ right to strike, but it is its top priority to reach a deal with the UTE.
“We are confident that the parties will find many areas of potential compromise and trade-off, through honest discussions and concessions by both sides, during the upcoming negotiations,” said the statement.
If the employees go on strike, the CRA said it could not guarantee that all its services would continue due to the strike.
The CRA will tell Canadians of any service impacts if they happen.
Taxes must be filed on time to keep receiving government benefits on time, such as the GST rebate or Canada Child Benefit. Also, if someone owes taxes, they must pay by the deadline or there could be penalties.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Prime Minister Trudeau's official residents at 24 Sussex Drive is full of rats, looks like that rat infestation is also in the government civil servants as well.
