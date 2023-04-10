Canada Revenue Agency

CRA headquarters

 Image courtesy CBC

Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) workers will strike on April 14 if a deal with the federal government is not reached.

Marc Briere

There are more than 35,000 workers who approve and assess tax returns. The annual deadline to file personal income tax is May 1, as the regular deadline of April 30 falls on a Sunday this year.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Vince_403
Vince_403

Prime Minister Trudeau's official residents at 24 Sussex Drive is full of rats, looks like that rat infestation is also in the government civil servants as well.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.