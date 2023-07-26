Ship fire

The situation with the Fremantle Highway 

 Courtesy Kustwachtvliegtuig

The Dutch coast guard said it has been fighting a fire onboard the Fremantle Highway vessel, 27 kilometres north of Ameland, Netherlands, sparked by an electric vehicle. 

Various sailing units and the Maritime Incident Response Group were alerted, according to a Wednesday blog post. The two coast guard helicopters evacuated crew members.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

yup..and it will happen again...sadly

