Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Dutch coast guard said it has been fighting a fire onboard the Fremantle Highway vessel, 27 kilometres north of Ameland, Netherlands, sparked by an electric vehicle.
Various sailing units and the Maritime Incident Response Group were alerted, according to a Wednesday blog post. The two coast guard helicopters evacuated crew members.
A coast guard spokesperson said on Wednesday it began near an electric car.
About 25 out of 2,857 vehicles on the ship were electric. About 350 Mercedes-Benz were on board.
The International Maritime Organisation plans to evaluate new measures for ships transporting electric vehicles next year because of the growing number of fires on cargo ships.
The coast guard went on to say all 23 crew members have been evacuated. It added part of the crew jumped into the sea and were taken out of the water by lifeboats from the Royal Dutch Rescue Company and other vessels.
One crew member has died. This crew member’s cause of death is unknown to it.
Several crew members were injured. The people on board were taken to Lauwersoog and Eelde airports and were treated by paramedics.
Recovery vessel Hunter has an emergency connection to the ship, which was headed to Port Said, Egypt, to keep it in place.
Several parties, including salvage companies and Rijkswaterstaat, are working on an action plan. A coast guard helicopter has brought specialists from a salvage company to tugboat the Guardian to assess the situation on site.
yup..and it will happen again...sadly
