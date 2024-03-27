Crooks steal Grande Prairie RCMP's quads, flat deck

In a brazen act of theft, marked vehicles and equipment belonging to the Grande Prairie County Community and Enforcement Services were stolen from a locked compound in Clairmont. The incident was reported to the Grande Prairie RCMP on Tuesday, at 10:35 a.m.The stolen items, which included an RCMP flat deck and two marked RCMP quads, were discovered missing from the compound. Notably, no other RCMP equipment, such as uniforms or use-of-force items, were taken during the break-in. Surveillance footage indicated that the theft occurred between 7:54 p.m. and 8:29 p.m. on Tuesday.Description of Stolen Vehicles:2021 Red Can Am Outlander 570Alberta License Plate: CNM32VIN: 3JBLMAT49MJ0006562021 Grey Polaris Sportsman Touring 570Alberta License Plate: NKA73VIN: 4XASDE575MA293420Description of Stolen Flat Deck:2022 Black "Rainbow Trailers" Flat DeckAlberta License Plate: 6CY542VIN: 2RGBA1426N1000110Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could aid in the investigation. Individuals with relevant information are urged to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or reach out to their local police department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8377 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the "P3 Tips" app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.The theft of these marked vehicles and equipment not only poses a significant loss to the Grande Prairie County Community and Enforcement Services but also raises concerns regarding public safety and the potential misuse of law enforcement assets.