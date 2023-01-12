A GoFundMe page set up by the Nelson Police Association (NPA) has raised $34,280 as of Thursday for two police officers harmed by an avalanche near Kaslo, BC, in southeastern British Columbia.
“The love of the backcountry and outdoors brought both Mat (Nolet) and Wade (Tittemore) together as friends and was also a main reason for them to choose Nelson as their home,” said the NPA in a Wednesday statement.
The crowdfunding page has a $100,000 goal. There have been 232 people who have donated.
Nelson, BC, police said Tuesday the officer who died in the avalanche was Tittemore.
"The impact of the death of Const. Tittemore has a profound effect on the force and our community," said Nelson police Chief Donovan Fisher.
The post said Nolet was seriously injured and put in a local hospital. It said he remains in critical condition in the ICU.
The statement said Tittemore joined Nelson police four years ago from Calgary police and demonstrated his skill, empathy, and enthusiasm for the job. It said he was “an immediate natural fit and quickly became loved by all NPD (Nelson Police Department) staff.”
His energy and sense of humour will be missed by all of the people who knew him. He is survived by his wife, sons, sister, mother, and father.
The statement went on to say Nolet joined Nelson police one year ago and added he came highly recommended and regarded by Calgary police.
He was a quick natural fit with the Nelson detachment, demonstrating compassion and maturity well beyond his years of experience. He is loved by the organization, that wishes him a fast recovery.
The NPA said it is asking people to “give whatever you can to reach our goal and reduce financial stress for both of these amazing officers and their families in their time of need.”
“Our thanks to RCMP, Kaslo SAR (Search and Rescue), fellow backcountry enthusiasts, doctors, nurses, first responders, air support, the public and brothers and sisters throughout the province and country for their support in the rescue, recovery and treatment efforts provided during this time,” said the NPA.
“The outpouring of support already has been overwhelming and greatly appreciated.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
