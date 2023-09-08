Chris Barber

The Crown prosecution in the trial of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber has revealed they intend to pursue the ‘Carter Application,’ meaning they will attempt to get Lich and Barber to testify against each other in court — but first, they have to prove there is a conspiracy. 

Lich and Barber are charged with alleged crimes, including mischief, intimidation, obstructing a police officer and counselling to commit mischief. Barber is also charged with counselling to breach a court order. 

northrungrader
northrungrader

I hope one day we see the headlines, Crown charged with interference from foreign governments and organizations, treason trials to be publicized.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Our judiciary in Canada would be the ones prosecuting Anne Frank in WW2 and ordering her to be handed over to the Gestapo

It’s absolutely impossible to describe how pathetic and corrupt this country and it’s institutions have become

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This should never have been brought to court and the judge should throw this whole

Thing out, and these prosecutors need to lose their license to practice law.

guest1178
guest1178

👍👍👍

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

organizing a peaceful protest is a conspiracy???? Nonsense...

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Farmboy19:

They learned from PedoJoe's regime in DC (District of Corruption). They charged a man (PDJT) with several crimes because he chose LEGAL MEANS to try to fight corrupt election results. They are not after these two, they are after US! They choose to use them as an EXAMPLE, to shut US up! Typical fascist tactics by a fascist, would be dictator and his regime.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

So now the Crown Prosecutor is saying Tamara's guilt is just a conspiracy theory? What a joke these people are, go after the real criminals you out-of-touch bureaucrats. Real people want to know who burned our churches, and forests, and vandalized pipelines. We want to know who is smuggling guns and opiates across our borders and into the hands of desperate people. We want to know what worked and what didn't during covid, and why the excess deaths of young people are up 20%. We want the prime minister investigated for accepting bribes. And we want to know why there's a concerted effort in school boards across the nation, bent on corrupting the innocence of young children. But nope, all that can wait: you decided to spend your very limited collective brain power and judicial resources to go after a Metis grandmother, for horn honking and a parking infraction. Because someone deeply affected by your sheer laziness and self-serving political games dared to wake you up with an air horn in your cushy Ottawa home. And they woke you up, not to send YOU back to work, but because you were preventing THEM from going to work with your stupid mandates. Get it together, Ottawa. If you want to feel needed by the rest of the country, you just blew it, again. Quit sucking the oxygen out of the room with your infantile pursuits and try, just once, adding value to someone's day in the pursuit of justice.

guest1178
guest1178

👍👍👍

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

The 'show trial' continues...

What President Donald J. Trump once said, could be said by these defendants.

"In reality, they are not after me, they are after you. I am just in the way."

guest1019
guest1019

Very weak with this entire gong show an abject waste of time and money not to mention a great Canadian embarrassment but in our conflicted, compromized and corrupt justice system does it really matter.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I remind everyone, we don't have a justice system, only a legal system.

