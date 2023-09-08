The Crown prosecution in the trial of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber has revealed they intend to pursue the ‘Carter Application,’ meaning they will attempt to get Lich and Barber to testify against each other in court — but first, they have to prove there is a conspiracy.
Lich and Barber are charged with alleged crimes, including mischief, intimidation, obstructing a police officer and counselling to commit mischief. Barber is also charged with counselling to breach a court order.
On Thursday, Barber’s counsel, Diane Magas, made an argument about “the extent of certain admissions and how they might be used or not for the crown’s argument about the Carter conspiracy,” as per a post by The Democracy Fund (TDF).
Magas said it was unclear what the Crown meant by this alleged conspiracy, including who was supposed to be part of it. Magas questioned whether it was a conspiracy of two people, Lich and Barber, or if it involved other people — it could refer to the whole city of Ottawa, the lawyer pointed out.
“In proving its case, the Crown will attempt to show there is a conspiracy, and that Lich and Barber were a part of it,” wrote TDF on their website Friday morning. “If the Crown can prove these points on the applicable legal standards of proof, it can use the statements and actions of each accused, made in furtherance of the conspiracy, against the other.”
“The historical justification for this notoriously confusing rule of evidence, sometimes known as the ‘co-conspirators exception to hearsay,’ is that conspirators implicitly authorize each other to act and speak on their behalf in furtherance of the conspiracy.”
The Carter Application is a Canadian precedent set in 1982, when two men were accused of conspiring to commit a crime.
Following the first day of trial, TDF lawyers wrote, “it appears the Crown will attempt to show that Lich, and her co-accused, Chris Barber, exercised their influence to cause protestors to break the law.”
“The crown also revealed that it intends to bring a ‘Carter Application,’ in which it will be asking the judge to use Barber’s statements and actions to establish the guilt of Lich, and vice versa,” TDF wrote. “This is a complicated application that requires the crown to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that there was a conspiracy or plan in place and that Lich was a party to it based on direct evidence.”
“If satisfied on these two points, then the judge could consider the statements and actions of Barber as admissible evidence in establishing the guilt of Lich,” the article continued.
“The burden of proof rests on the Crown to prove Lich and Barber’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."
(11) comments
I hope one day we see the headlines, Crown charged with interference from foreign governments and organizations, treason trials to be publicized.
Our judiciary in Canada would be the ones prosecuting Anne Frank in WW2 and ordering her to be handed over to the Gestapo
It’s absolutely impossible to describe how pathetic and corrupt this country and it’s institutions have become
This should never have been brought to court and the judge should throw this whole
Thing out, and these prosecutors need to lose their license to practice law.
👍👍👍
organizing a peaceful protest is a conspiracy???? Nonsense...
Farmboy19:
They learned from PedoJoe's regime in DC (District of Corruption). They charged a man (PDJT) with several crimes because he chose LEGAL MEANS to try to fight corrupt election results. They are not after these two, they are after US! They choose to use them as an EXAMPLE, to shut US up! Typical fascist tactics by a fascist, would be dictator and his regime.
So now the Crown Prosecutor is saying Tamara's guilt is just a conspiracy theory? What a joke these people are, go after the real criminals you out-of-touch bureaucrats. Real people want to know who burned our churches, and forests, and vandalized pipelines. We want to know who is smuggling guns and opiates across our borders and into the hands of desperate people. We want to know what worked and what didn't during covid, and why the excess deaths of young people are up 20%. We want the prime minister investigated for accepting bribes. And we want to know why there's a concerted effort in school boards across the nation, bent on corrupting the innocence of young children. But nope, all that can wait: you decided to spend your very limited collective brain power and judicial resources to go after a Metis grandmother, for horn honking and a parking infraction. Because someone deeply affected by your sheer laziness and self-serving political games dared to wake you up with an air horn in your cushy Ottawa home. And they woke you up, not to send YOU back to work, but because you were preventing THEM from going to work with your stupid mandates. Get it together, Ottawa. If you want to feel needed by the rest of the country, you just blew it, again. Quit sucking the oxygen out of the room with your infantile pursuits and try, just once, adding value to someone's day in the pursuit of justice.
👍👍👍
The 'show trial' continues...
What President Donald J. Trump once said, could be said by these defendants.
"In reality, they are not after me, they are after you. I am just in the way."
Very weak with this entire gong show an abject waste of time and money not to mention a great Canadian embarrassment but in our conflicted, compromized and corrupt justice system does it really matter.
I remind everyone, we don't have a justice system, only a legal system.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.