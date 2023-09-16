Canadian Flag
Less than 25% of Canadians surveyed have a favourable view of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), according to in-house research.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the agency's favourability rating went down when it received new powers allowing it to regulate the Internet.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn

