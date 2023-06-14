The House Affairs committee heard on Tuesday evening that the statement made by Privy Council President Bill Blair, where he claimed that Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) officials held back information about Chinese interference, is false.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, CSIS Director David Vigneault testified that he had personally sent a memo to Blair about foreign agents targeting MPs.
“The information was meant to be seen by the minister,” testified Vigneault.
“That was the purpose of this note, to bring it to the attention of these people.”
The May 2021 memo said Chinese agents “intended to target” two MPs with family members in Hong Kong, Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON) and New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan (Vancouver East, BC). Neither MP was told. No action was taken.
In his testimony to the committee on June 1, Blair denied having seen the memo.
Blair stated that CSIS intentionally withheld the information from him.
“I did not receive any specific information about interference targeting any individual MP,” testified Blair.
“I was aware there was concern within the Canadian Security Intelligence Service that interference could be directed towards unnamed MPs.”
“I was never informed of any attempt by a foreign actor to harm a parliamentarian or their loved ones,” said Blair, who blamed CSIS for withholding evidence of Chinese interference.
“The information was not shared with me. It was authorized by CSIS to be shown to me, but they determined, the director (CSIS) determined this was not information the minister needed to know, so I was never notified.”
Vigneault on Tuesday night contradicted Blair’s story. Information was never withheld, said Vigneault, adding that the May 2021 memo was intended to be read by Blair.
“We wanted to highlight the information,” said Vigneault.
“The Canadian Security Intelligence Service and specifically me, shared the information with the minister of Public Safety given the very specific directive to share such information with the minister,” said Vigneault.
“I have no doubt the minister did not receive it — his comments were very clear — but I think it is important for the committee to understand we did share the information and the briefing note.”
“You never notified the briefing note should not be conveyed to the minister?” asked Conservative MP Luc Berthold (Mégantic-L’Erable, QC).
“That is correct,” replied Vigneault.
Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton, AB) said the committee should question Blair.
“I have a lot of questions for the minister as to why he would make such statements,” said Cooper.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
CISIS is as corrupt as black face pedophile Trudeau! I don’t believe a word they say and I don’t trust them to protect me! I think they are working with the deep State and globalist communist parasites to destroy Canada!
A.F. [thumbup]
