Bill Blair
Courtesy of CBC

The House Affairs committee heard on Tuesday evening that the statement made by Privy Council President Bill Blair, where he claimed that Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) officials held back information about Chinese interference, is false.

David Vigneault

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, CSIS Director David Vigneault testified that he had personally sent a memo to Blair about foreign agents targeting MPs.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

CISIS is as corrupt as black face pedophile Trudeau! I don’t believe a word they say and I don’t trust them to protect me! I think they are working with the deep State and globalist communist parasites to destroy Canada!

Report
Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

A.F. [thumbup]

Report

