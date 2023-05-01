Michael Chong
Image courtesy of Michael Chong

A top-secret report from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) showed China views Canada as a “high-priority target” and uses both “incentives and punishments” to influence politicians, business leaders, and Chinese communities.

China

The report provides an overview of how the Chinese government interferes in Canada, including investigating the relatives of a Conservative MP in China and harassing a Chinese student who spoke out in support of democracy in Hong Kong, reported the Globe and Mail.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

Pierre was really ripping into Justin and the libbies today in the HOC over this issue. Justin wouldn't even stand up and give an answer, the chickensh*t just sat there in his chair and let his cronies spew some word salad non-answer gobbledeegook.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Your average blue pilled TV baby in Canada has no idea the depths to which our political elites have sold us out to ChiCom evil

Basically all our elites are in the pocket of the ChiComs

Trudeau is a psychopathic serial lying ChiCom employee out to destroy Canada and our corrupt MSM and corrupt institutions are helping him do just that

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

I really want to hear from the 2 Michael's. Over 1000 days in the custody of a hostile foreign government, and not a single peep? Are they even on Canadian soil?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.