CTF accuses CBC of concealing senior executive bonuses

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has filed a complaint with the Office of the Information Commissioner, alleging the CBC attempted to conceal bonuses awarded to its senior executives for the year 2023.The controversy arises after the CBC refused to disclose the bonuses for its eight senior executives until days after CBC President Catherine Tait's scheduled appearance at a parliamentary committee. Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director, condemned the delay, stating, "This reeks of the CBC trying to conceal its senior executive bonuses so Tait doesn’t have to talk about it when she testifies at a parliamentary committee."Terrazzano emphasized that the CBC is obligated to follow access-to-information laws, labeling the delay as a "blatant breach of the law." He urged transparency, asserting that if Tait and her executives believe they deserve their bonuses, they should be forthright with taxpayers.While the CBC proactively discloses certain information related to executive compensation in its annual reports, the specifics regarding bonuses for senior executives remain undisclosed. Terrazzano noted that this lack of transparency prevents Canadians from knowing the exact amount received by the CBC's top executives as bonuses.Comparatively, other Crown corporations have provided access-to-information records detailing senior executive bonuses. For instance, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation paid out $831,000 in bonuses to its 10 senior executives in 2023, while the Bank of Canada disbursed $3.5 million in bonuses to its executives in 2022.The CTF filed an access-to-information request on March 11, 2024, seeking details on the compensation, including bonuses, paid out to CBC's eight senior executives in 2023. However, the CBC issued a 30-day extension notice on April 9, 2024, pushing the deadline for releasing the details to May 10, just days after Tait's scheduled appearance at committee on May 7.In response to a previous access-to-information request, the CBC disclosed records showing it paid out $15 million in bonuses to 1,143 staff in 2023. However, no extension notice was issued for that request.Terrazzano criticized Tait for attempting to hide the cost of bonuses for CBC's senior executives from taxpayers, insisting that she should confirm to the parliamentary committee that she will cancel CBC bonuses.The CTF's complaint with the Office of the Information Commissioner, filed on May 3, challenges the CBC's delay in releasing documents regarding senior executive bonuses. Terrazzano emphasized that if MPs request the details during the committee hearing, Tait must provide them, emphasizing the CTF's stance on the importance of transparency.