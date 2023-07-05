Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) points out that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's carbon tax policy is unfair because Quebec is paying a lower carbon tax than the rest of Canada.
“The math is simple: Trudeau is forcing drivers in every other province and territory to pay 14 cents per litre of gas in carbon taxes, while Quebecers pay 10 cents per litre,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of CTF.
“The solution is also simple: Trudeau should scrap his carbon taxes and make life more affordable for all Canadians.”
British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut, as of July 1, are all mandated by the Trudeau government to put a carbon tax of 14 cents per litre of gas.
“The federal government is committed to ensuring that carbon pricing is in place across Canada at a similar level of stringency,” according to a government briefing.
“The cost of carbon in Quebec is far lower than under the federal backstop,” according to the Globe and Mail.
In Quebec, the cap-and-trade carbon tax for gas is currently around 10 cents per litre. By 2030, it will increase to 23 cents per litre in Quebec. However, the federal carbon tax will be higher at 37 cents per litre by that time.
By 2030, a family in Quebec who fills up their minivan with gas will pay $10 less than a family in any other part of Canada.
“Trudeau’s special deal for Quebec shows the carbon tax was always about politics, not the environment,” said Terrazzano.
“Canadians should all pay one carbon tax rate, and that rate is $0.”
Before July 1, Nova Scotia had its own cap-and-trade carbon tax system. Since 2005, Nova Scotia has managed to reduce emissions by 36%. Whereas Quebec has only reduced emissions by 12%.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
Never forget that it was our current Crime Minister that told a CTV interviewer many years ago, “...ya know, Quebecers are better than the rest of Canada because, ya know, we’re Quebecers or whatever.”
Not a surprise that True-dolt bends over backward for Quebec, while scr3wing over the rest of Canaduh. The REALLY sad part is, so many in Canaduh, STILL worship the ground that narcissistic sociopaths walks on!
4Q True-dolt!
This is why the Carbon Tax is illegal, not that the Supreme Court cares. Governments shouldn't be taxing certain regions more than others. Yet it is okay for the feds to tax Quebec less since they are so special. If Quebec is so special the rest of Canada should vote to kick Quebec out of Canada, along with their corrupt politicians.
disgusting..Canada is broken...
Broken but repairable as soon as that idiot out of office and out on his a**.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.