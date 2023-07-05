Tax sign
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) points out that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's carbon tax policy is unfair because Quebec is paying a lower carbon tax than the rest of Canada.

“The math is simple: Trudeau is forcing drivers in every other province and territory to pay 14 cents per litre of gas in carbon taxes, while Quebecers pay 10 cents per litre,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of CTF.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Never forget that it was our current Crime Minister that told a CTV interviewer many years ago, “...ya know, Quebecers are better than the rest of Canada because, ya know, we’re Quebecers or whatever.”

Not a surprise that True-dolt bends over backward for Quebec, while scr3wing over the rest of Canaduh. The REALLY sad part is, so many in Canaduh, STILL worship the ground that narcissistic sociopaths walks on!

4Q True-dolt!

rianc
rianc

This is why the Carbon Tax is illegal, not that the Supreme Court cares. Governments shouldn't be taxing certain regions more than others. Yet it is okay for the feds to tax Quebec less since they are so special. If Quebec is so special the rest of Canada should vote to kick Quebec out of Canada, along with their corrupt politicians.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

disgusting..Canada is broken...

Moley Russel's wart
Moley Russel's wart

Broken but repairable as soon as that idiot out of office and out on his a**.

