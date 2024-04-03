CTF blasts unfair carbon tax rates for Quebec

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has raised concerns over what it perceives as a fundamental unfairness in the federal carbon tax system, alleging that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration is favoring Quebec by imposing lower carbon tax rates on the province compared to others.CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano criticized Trudeau's handling of the carbon tax issue."Trudeau is giving Quebec a special deal on carbon taxes and giving other Canadians higher gas prices and heating bills." Terrazzano advocated for a simple solution: the scrapping of the federal carbon tax to alleviate financial burdens on taxpayers nationwide.While the federal government asserts its commitment to uniformity in carbon pricing across all provinces, discrepancies in carbon tax rates persist. Currently, taxpayers in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut are subject to a carbon tax of $80 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent. However, Quebec's cap-and-trade carbon tax stands at a lower rate of $57 per tonne.According to a report by La Presse, by the year 2030, the federal carbon tax is projected to reach $170 per tonne, while Quebec's carbon tax is estimated to be $97 per tonne. This significant disparity means that by 2030, Quebec's carbon tax will result in gasoline prices approximately 14 cents per litre lower than those in the rest of Canada.Terrazzano argued that Trudeau's preferential treatment of Quebec demonstrates the carbon tax issue has always been driven by political considerations rather than equitable policy. He reiterated the CTF's call for Trudeau to prioritize affordability for all Canadians by abolishing the federal carbon tax altogether.