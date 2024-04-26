CTF calls for clarity on carbon tax stance from Alberta NDP candidates

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has urged Alberta NDP leadership candidates to clarify their positions on the contentious issue of the carbon tax."Albertans are grappling with the rising costs of essentials like food and fuel, which underscores the urgency for clarity from the next provincial NDP leader regarding the carbon tax," said Kris Sims, CTF Alberta Director. "The federal carbon tax has significantly increased the expenses associated with eating, heating, and transportation. If abolished, the last thing Albertans need is the reimplementation of a provincial carbon tax."The call for clarity comes against the backdrop of Alberta's former NDP government's establishment of a provincial carbon tax in 2015, which incurred costs exceeding $1 billion for taxpayers before being dismantled by the UCP government in 2019.Highlighting the financial implications of the federal carbon tax, Sims outlined its impact, costing 17 cents per litre of gasoline, 21 cents per litre of diesel, and 15 cents per cubic metre of natural gas. With rebates factored in, the Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates that average Alberta families are shouldering over $900 in costs this year alone.Thursday's debate among five Alberta NDP leadership candidates in Lethbridge failed to broach the topic of the carbon tax.Among the contenders vying for the leadership role are current NDP MLAs Kathleen Ganley, Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse, and Sarah Hoffman, alongside labor activist Gil McGowan and former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi.Former NDP health minister Sarah Hoffman has notably shifted her stance on the carbon tax, expressing opposition to its reinstatement. "I think the consumer carbon tax is dead," said Hoffman during a February press briefing. "If you don't have public support, you can't carry on with something like that."Amidst ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of the federal carbon tax, Sims stressed the imperative for provincial politicians to elucidate their positions on a potential provincial carbon tax. "Albertans should not be penalized for commuting to work, keeping their homes warm, or putting food on their tables," Sims said.