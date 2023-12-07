CTF calls for immediate cut in federal spending as report shows deficit ballooning to $48.5B

In the wake of the latest Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) Report forecasting a staggering $48.5 billion deficit, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is intensifying its call for the federal government to take immediate action to reduce spending.Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director, expressed concern about the ongoing trend of overspending by the government. "The PBO report once again proves this government is not serious about reining in its overspending. The deficit is ballooning, and this government has no idea how to balance a budget," Terrazzano said.The federal Fall Economic Statement had initially projected a deficit of $40 billion for the current year. However, the PBO's latest report paints a bleaker picture, forecasting a deficit of $48.5 billion. This disparity raises questions about the accuracy and transparency of the government's financial forecasts.Moreover, the PBO report reveals a significant discrepancy between the government's promises and actual spending. The 2023 budget had pledged to find "savings of $15.4 billion over the next five years." Contrary to this commitment, the PBO report projects an alarming $21 billion in net new spending."The feds talk a big game about finding savings, but the PBO report gives Canadians every reason to believe that's just hot air," Terrazzano emphasized. "It's time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to get serious about Canada's finances, put down the credit card, and pick up some scissors."The PBO report also raised concerns about the lack of transparency regarding the status of $15.4 billion in Budget 2023 spending reviews and an additional $2.4 billion in savings announced in the Fall Economic Statement. The absence of detailed information regarding these financial commitments adds to the skepticism surrounding the government's fiscal management.As the deficit continues to swell, the CTF is calling for immediate and concrete measures to address the financial challenges facing Canada. The organization urges the government to prioritize fiscal responsibility and make the necessary cuts to avoid further burdening Canadian taxpayers.