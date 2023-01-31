Franco Terrazzano CTF Federal Director

Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director

 Courtesy CityNews Calgary

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling for the Liberal government to take a hard line against the demands of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), which amounts to an extra $9.3 billion from Canadian taxpayers.

“Families are trying to figure out whether they can afford milk or ground beef at the grocery store and government union negotiators are asking for an extra $9.3 billion,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

