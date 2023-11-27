CTF concerned by Sask gov's mid-year deficit

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) disapproves of the Saskatchewan government for not maintaining a balanced budget in its most recent mid-year report.“Taxpayers should be concerned about this fiscal update,” said Gage Haubrich, Prairie director of CTF. “The government failed to prepare for a downturn and now taxpayers are paying for it.”The budget for 2023 initially projected a surplus of $1 billion.The government's most recent fiscal update now anticipates a deficit of $251 million instead of the originally projected surplus.This represents a decrease of $1.3 billion when compared to the budget projection.The total government revenue has increased by $35 million compared to the Budget 2023 and taxation revenue has seen a rise of $414 million compared to the budget.Spending increased by $1.3 billion in comparison to the budget.The government attributes most of the increased spending to higher crop insurance claims.Additionally, the government increased spending by $450 million in various departments, with $45 million allocated to 'General Government.'The projected taxpayer-supported debt is expected to rise to $18.9 billion by the end of the year, which is an increase of $800 million compared to the budget projection.“This fiscal update needs to be a wake-up call for the government to get spending down,” said Haubrich.“Taxpayers can’t afford to have the government waste any more of their money on debt interest charges.”