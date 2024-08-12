CTF demands end to $18.4 million in CBC bonuses

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is urging the federal government to put an immediate stop to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's (CBC) $18.4 million in bonuses, calling the payouts an unacceptable use of taxpayer dollars."Enough is enough, the taxpayer-funded bonuses at the CBC must end," said Kris Sims, CTF Alberta Director. "If the CBC isn’t willing to do the right thing, then the heritage minister, finance minister, or Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must step in and end these taxpayer-funded bonuses."The Canadian Press reported that for the 2023-24 fiscal year, the CBC is awarding $18.4 million in bonuses. This includes $3.3 million for 45 executives, $10.4 million for 631 managers, and $4.6 million for 518 other employees. The bonuses for executives average over $73,000, a figure that surpasses the median family income after taxes in 2022, according to the report.The CBC board approved these bonuses for 1,194 staff members on June 25, 2024. Since 2015, the CBC’s bonus program has cost taxpayers more than $130 million."CBC fat cats should be taking pay cuts, not rubberstamping millions in taxpayer-funded bonuses for its executives and managers," Sims stated. "It’s time to end the taxpayer-funded bonuses and defund the CBC."The CBC’s overall cost to taxpayers this year is $1.4 billion. The CTF is now calling on government leaders to intervene and halt the ongoing bonus payments.