CTF demands MPs vote Wednesday to drop carbon tax

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is urging MPs to support Wednesday's motion aimed at canceling the scheduled carbon tax increase set for April 1. With Canadians expressing overwhelming opposition to the hike, the CTF emphasizes the importance of MPs aligning with the sentiments of their constituents.Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director, emphasized the need for MPs to prioritize the concerns of Canadians. "MPs must prove they are sticking up for their constituents by voting today to cancel the carbon tax hike," stated Terrazzano. "Canadians overwhelmingly oppose the carbon tax hike, and now the question is: will their MPs stand with them?"The carbon tax increase, slated to take effect on April 1, would impose additional costs on fuel, including 17 cents per litre of gasoline, 21 cents per litre of diesel, and 15 cents per cubic meter of natural gas. According to estimates by the Parliamentary Budget Officer, the carbon tax could result in the average family paying up to $911 more annually, with rebates not fully offsetting the increased expenses.A recent Leger poll commissioned by the CTF revealed that about seven-in-ten Canadians oppose the carbon tax hike, with significant majorities expressing disapproval across all provinces and demographic groups.The CTF also highlights widespread opposition from provincial leaders and legislators across party lines. Seven out of Canada's ten provincial premiers have spoken out against the federal carbon tax hike, echoing concerns raised by Conservative, Liberal, and New Democrat MLAs across the country."Canadians need relief from the high cost of living," Terrazzano said. "If MPs truly want to make life more affordable for their constituents, the very least they can do is vote to cancel the carbon tax hike."