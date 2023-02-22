Saskatoon Garbage Bin Lights
The city of Saskatoon decided to spend more than $90,000 to light up a downtown back alley with decorative mesh balls and lightbulbs, according to information obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).

“Shining fancy lights on back-alley dumpsters is a garbage way of using taxpayer dollars,” said CTF Prairie Director Gage Haubrich on Wednesday.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

rrrefresh
rrrefresh

Honestly kind of a nothing burger. Safe and illuminated downtown alleyways is important. It's probably the result of resident complaints or crimes occurring there.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

It was a tough decision to make. Lanes dark and lonely or bright and welcoming? At least it's all electric and not burning torches.

Report Add Reply
guest399
guest399

Woke snowflakes are afraid of the dark.

Report Add Reply

