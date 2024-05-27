CTF launches lawsuit against CBC over exec bonuses

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has initiated a legal challenge against the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), accusing the public broadcaster of withholding information regarding senior executive bonuses. This move comes after the CBC allegedly failed to comply with access-to-information laws.“As a matter of principle, the CBC owes transparency to the taxpayers who pay their salaries,” stated Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “The CBC is also required to follow access-to-information law, but in this case, they’re blatantly breaking it.”The legal challenge, filed by CTF lawyers with the Office of the Information Commissioner (OIC), aims to compel the CBC to disclose the bonus amounts awarded to its seven senior executives last year.The conflict began on March 11 when the CTF submitted an access-to-information request for detailed compensation records, including bonuses, for the CBC’s top executives in 2023. Despite issuing a 30-day extension notice on April 9, the CBC failed to meet the May 10 deadline for releasing the full details. Instead, they provided a summary indicating that the total compensation for the seven executives was $3,793,000, averaging over $540,000 per executive. However, the summary omitted specific information on bonus payments.In 2023, the CBC distributed $15 million in bonuses to 1,143 employees, even as it announced significant layoffs and sought additional taxpayer funding. The CBC's refusal to disclose the executive bonuses contrasts with the transparency shown by other Crown corporations, such as the Bank of Canada and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, which have provided similar information in response to CTF requests.In a communication to the CTF’s legal team, the CBC acknowledged possession of the requested bonus information but declined to release it.“Tait seems to think she’s above the law and shouldn’t have to show the same transparency her journalists demand from politicians,” Terrazzano said, referring to CBC President Catherine Tait. “If Tait thinks she deserves her bonus, she should be honest with taxpayers about how much she took.”The CTF argues that taxpayers have a right to know the extent of the bonuses paid to senior CBC executives and is determined to make this information public. “One way or another, the CTF will drag this information into the light,” Terrazzano added.The OIC is responsible for investigating complaints and resolving disputes related to the federal access-to-information system. The outcome of this legal challenge could set a significant precedent for transparency and accountability within publicly funded organizations.