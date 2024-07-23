CTF praises Alberta's improved credit rating outlook

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is commending the Alberta government for its recent credit rating outlook upgrade, attributing the positive change to the province's balanced budget and spending restraint."The province is getting this positive assessment from credit rating agencies because the government has a balanced budget and is restraining spending," said Kris Sims, CTF Alberta Director. "Strengthening balanced budget legislation to curb spending was the right move."On Monday, Moody’s Ratings upgraded Alberta’s credit rating outlook from stable to positive while affirming the province’s AA2 credit rating. Moody’s cited Alberta's balanced budget, spending restraint, and debt payment rules as key factors in the outlook improvement."The positive outlook reflects our view that if Alberta adheres to the governance controls as per its fiscal framework introduced in 2023, its debt and liquidity levels could be stronger than we currently project," Moody’s report stated.The CTF has long advocated for the Alberta government to keep spending increases below inflation plus population growth, a stance they have maintained since the mid-1990s. Last year, the Alberta government enacted balanced budget and spending restraint legislation.Moody’s positive outlook follows a recent upgrade from another credit ratings agency, Fitch. According to the Alberta government's year-end report, interest charges on the provincial government’s debt will cost taxpayers $3.1 billion this year."Credit ratings matter because Albertans pay billions of dollars on debt interest charges every year," Sims noted. "Better credit ratings could make it less expensive to make payments on the debt, and the less money we waste on interest charges, the better."