The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is asking the Saskatchewan government to reduce the provincial gas tax as drivers prepare for Victoria Day long weekend road trips.

Gage Haubrich

“Saskatchewanians are paying high gas prices at the pump and gas taxes are a big part of that cost,” said Gage Haubrich, Prairie director of the CTF.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

The gas tax savings will be gone and raised day one if Notley wins. Vote UCP.

