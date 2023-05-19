The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is asking the Saskatchewan government to reduce the provincial gas tax as drivers prepare for Victoria Day long weekend road trips.
“Saskatchewanians are paying high gas prices at the pump and gas taxes are a big part of that cost,” said Gage Haubrich, Prairie director of the CTF.
“Albertans are getting cheaper road trips this long weekend because the Alberta government slashed its gas tax to zero.”
As of Thursday, Saskatoon's gas price was $1.55 per litre, higher than Edmonton's $1.38 per litre.
The Alberta government previously imposed a gas tax of 13 cents per litre, which was suspended in November 2022.
Albertans only pay federal taxes when they refuel their vehicles, which amount to 32 cents per litre of gasoline. This results in drivers paying approximately $37 in taxes to fill up a pickup truck and about $24 in taxes to fill up a minivan.
Saskatchewan's gas tax is currently set at 15 cents per litre and drivers in the province must pay federal and provincial taxes when they refuel their vehicles.
The combined taxes amount to approximately 47 cents per litre of gasoline. As a result, drivers in Saskatchewan pay around $55 in taxes to fill up a pickup truck and approximately $35 in taxes to fill up a minivan.
“Albertans save about $15 every time they fill up their pickup trucks,” said Haubrich.
“Saskatchewanians should save some money this weekend and remember to fill up in Alberta on their way home from their Calgary road trip.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
The gas tax savings will be gone and raised day one if Notley wins. Vote UCP.
