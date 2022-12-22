Naughty List

Kris Sims and Franco Terrazzano pose with the Naughty and Nice List. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Christmas has come early in Canada, as the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has unveiled its Taxpayer Naughty and Nice List. 

“It’s a fun little way to raise awareness about some of the bad decisions politicians and bureaucrats have done throughout the year, wasting our money and raising taxes,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano at the Thursday event. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Thanks to the CTF for digging up the "transparent" info on these scum bags. Merry Xmas.

carole
carole

The taxpayers federation does a great job for Canadians. They answer emails and have made a difference for taxpayers. To bad they can’t get funding from the government 😊

Tatanka
Tatanka

You mean funded by the taxpayer... right,.

