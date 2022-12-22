Christmas has come early in Canada, as the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has unveiled its Taxpayer Naughty and Nice List.
“It’s a fun little way to raise awareness about some of the bad decisions politicians and bureaucrats have done throughout the year, wasting our money and raising taxes,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano at the Thursday event.
“But on the flip side too, it’s also a fun way to praise politicians and some bureaucrats, like the parliamentary budget officer, that are doing good work for taxpayers, whether that’s reducing taxes, whether it’s paying down the debt, or whether it’s providing taxpayers with a tool to hold politicians and governments accountable.”
The first person on the Naughty List is the Ghost of Christmas Waste for spending $6,000 per night on a hotel room. An unknown person in the Canadian government billed taxpayers $6,000 per night for a single hotel room during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
.@franco_nomics takes the stage. Says first on the Naught List is the Ghost of Christmas Waste. The person who billed $6,000 for the hotel room in London. pic.twitter.com/lQwmi7RkFr— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) December 22, 2022
The CTF launched a petition in October requesting the Canadian government reveal who stayed in the $6,000 per night hotel room in the United Kingdom.
“The government needs to come clean,” said the CTF.
It asked people who they think stayed in the $6,000 hotel room. It said people can demand full transparency by signing the petition.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland made the Naughty List for spending $20 billion over budget. This amount could pay for 30 million PlayStation Fives.
Governor General Mary Simon was on the list for feasting while people struggled. Simon and her entourage spent almost six figures on airline food during their trip to the Middle East in March.
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault was on the list for fibbing about the cost of the carbon tax. The carbon tax will cost the average household between $299 and $671 after rebates.
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem received a lump of coal for giving bankers bonuses. These raises came while the Bank of Canada gave Canadians high inflation and rising interest rates.
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is on the Naughty List for bonuses for employees. Giving Canadians high inflation. pic.twitter.com/4NMLK9a6hp— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) December 22, 2022
The first person on the Nice List was Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for paying down debt. The Alberta government made the largest debt reduction payment in the province’s history.
Continued high revenues from oil royalties, corporate income tax, and other revenue streams led to the Alberta government forecasting a surplus of $12.3 billion this fiscal year on November 24.
Spending is up and revenue is down in Alberta due to softening oil prices. Indexing personal income taxes and the government’s pause on collecting the fuel tax has contributed to the decline in revenue.
"When I became premier, I promised we would continue to balance the budget so Albertans aren’t on the hook for rising debt, while also reaching out a helping hand with compassion to those who need it most," said Smith.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston made the Nice List for cutting his own pay and stopping MLA pay hikes. Houston recalled the Nova Scotia Legislature to stop a pay raise for his MLAs and cut his own pay by more than $11,000.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs was on the list for the gift of income tax relief. The relief could save taxpayers up to $1,386 per year.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford earned his spot because he suspended the provincial gas tax. Terrazzano said this extra money in people’s wallets will help people “to buy cookies and eggnog this holiday season.”
Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux rounded out the list for government accountability and transparency. Giroux held governments accountable by showing the full cost of the carbon tax and analyzing budget and tax plans.
.@fordnation is on the Nice List for cutting the gas tax. Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux is on the list for moderating the budget. pic.twitter.com/AAGgJH6dCb— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) December 22, 2022
Terrazzano said “no politician is perfect.”
“What we’re just trying to do is acknowledge politicians when they do good stuff for taxpayers,” he said.
(3) comments
Thanks to the CTF for digging up the "transparent" info on these scum bags. Merry Xmas.
The taxpayers federation does a great job for Canadians. They answer emails and have made a difference for taxpayers. To bad they can’t get funding from the government 😊
You mean funded by the taxpayer... right,.
