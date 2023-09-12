Saskatoon City Hall
Image courtesy of City of Saskatoon

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) wants the Saskatoon city council to reveal how different funding options for the planned downtown arena and entertainment district could affect taxpayers.

“If teams playing in the arena have a dip in ticket sales, taxpayers could be on the hook for a big bill,” said Gage Haubrich, Prairie director of CTF. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

