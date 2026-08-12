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CTF says Senate speaker Raymonde Gagné racked up nearly $900,000 in international travel costs

Senate Speaker Raymonde Gagné
Senate Speaker Raymonde GagnéCourtesy of the Senate of Canada
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Cdnpoli
Franco Terrazzano
Senate
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Canadian Taxpayer Federation
raymonde gagne
senate speaker
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Western Standard
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