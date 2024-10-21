CTF urges CBC CEO Tait to reject bonus and severance pay

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling on CBC President and CEO Catherine Tait to publicly commit to refusing any taxpayer-funded bonus or severance payout when her term ends in January 2025.“Tait is already paid an extremely generous, six-figure annual salary courtesy of taxpayers, and it would be wrong for the government to give her a bonus or severance payout on top of that,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “The government is responsible for taxpayers’ money, and politicians shouldn’t be handing Tait a bucket of cash on her way out the door.”During a meeting of the House of Commons Heritage Committee on Monday, MP Damien Kurek asked Tait directly if she would refuse bonuses or severance payments at the end of her tenure.“As you conclude your tenure at CBC, can you commit today that you will not take a severance package or bonuses for the last two fiscal years?” Kurek asked.In response, Tait said, “I consider that to be a personal matter.”Terrazzano criticized Tait's response, stating, “Tait taking a taxpayer-funded bonus or severance payout, on top of her six-figure, taxpayer-funded salary, is the furthest thing in the world from a ‘personal matter.’ It’s taxpayer money, so taxpayers have every right to know.”Tait’s annual salary falls between $422,000 and $497,000, according to a federal Order in Council, making her one of the highest-paid public officials in the country. For comparison, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earns $406,200 annually.Kurek also questioned Michael Goldbloom, Chairman of CBC’s Board of Directors, about the board’s recommendations regarding potential bonus payments for Tait. Goldbloom declined to provide specifics, citing privacy rules around communications with the government.Public frustration over CBC bonuses has been growing. A recent Leger poll commissioned by the CTF revealed that 69% of Canadians oppose the $18.4 million in bonuses CBC is paying out this year. Since 2015, CBC bonuses have cost taxpayers $132 million.In May 2024, the CTF launched a legal challenge against CBC over its refusal to disclose bonus figures for senior executives. According to records obtained by the CTF, CBC’s seven senior executives earned a combined $3.79 million in total compensation in 2023, with an average salary exceeding $540,000 per executive.