CTF urges Manitoba's Kinew to oppose Liberal carbon tax hike

In a bid to shield Manitobans from an impending financial burden, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling upon Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew to take a stand against the upcoming federal carbon tax hike scheduled for April 1.Amidst mounting concerns over the economic repercussions of the carbon tax increase, Gage Haubrich, CTF Prairie Director, emphasized the necessity for Kinew to align with other provincial leaders in opposing the tax hike. “Other premiers are sticking up for their taxpayers and opposing the federal carbon tax hike, and Manitobans need Kinew to join the fight," said Haubrich.Highlighting the financial strain imposed by the carbon tax, Haubrich cited data from the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO), indicating that the average Manitoba family stands to incur hundreds of dollars in additional expenses annually due to the tax, surpassing the rebates they receive.Of particular significance is the fact that Kinew remains the only provincial premier directly affected by the federal carbon tax who has yet to publicly denounce the impending hike. On April 1, the tax rates will escalate to 17 cents per litre of gasoline, 21 cents per litre of diesel, and 15 cents per cubic metre of natural gas.According to projections by the PBO, following the hike, Manitoba families will face an annual burden of $502 more than what they receive in rebates.Public sentiment against the federal carbon tax hike in Manitoba and Saskatchewan is resoundingly negative, with 76% of respondents opposing the measure, as revealed by a Leger poll commissioned by the CTF.“People need relief from the high cost of living so there’s no way Trudeau should be hiking the carbon tax that makes the necessities of life more expensive," said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director.