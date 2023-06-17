There must a better, less ghoulish, way to find out if your family and friends have you in their hearts than to potentially give them heart attacks.
UK’s The Sun reports David Baerten took some very drastic action “in a bid to remind his loved ones to treasure their time with him” by faking his own death, then arriving by helicopter to his ‘funeral.’
Baerten, a TikTok content creator, known as Ragnar le Fou, devised his plot with the assistance of his wife and children, with one of his daughters announcing his ‘death’ on social media.
“She shared a convincing tribute to make the ruse more plausible, which managed to dupe friends and family,” says The Sun. “It read: ‘Rest in peace Daddy. I will never stop thinking about you.’”
"Why is life so unfair? Why you? You were going to be a grandfather, and you still had your whole life ahead of you,” she wrote, adding "I love you! We love you! We will never forget you."
The family then organized Baerten’s fake funeral in Liege, Belgium, inviting a host of mourners to remember him.
And then, the assembled group, saying their goodbyes, noticed an approaching helicopter, which landed, and from it Baerten emerged, making a shocking entrance to the proceedings, which was captured by a camera crew that was clued in to what was happening.
"Cheers to you all, welcome to my funeral," Baerten said, according to The Times,as some ‘mourners’ rushed towards him with embraces, while others “looked visibly confused by the stunt.”
Baerten’s 162,000 TikTok followers were less than impressed with the prank, many saying his death hoax was cruel, to which he explained he just wanted to teach his family a lesson about staying in touch.
"What I see in my family often hurts me. I never get invited to anything. Nobody sees me. We all grew apart. I felt unappreciated,” he said. "That's why I wanted to give them a life lesson, and show them that you shouldn't wait until someone is dead to meet up with them."
One of Baerten’s friends, Thomas Faut, posted “a clip of him hugging his pal alongside the caption: ‘You got us,’” reports The Sun, adding he said, "I swear I was crying and then I had the shock buddy, we love you very much."
The bottom line for the prank for Baerten is he wasn’t very impressed with the turnout, complaining “only half of my family came to the funeral."
"That proves who really cares about me," he said. "Those who didn't come, did contact me to meet up. So, in a way I did win."
“His fake funeral has received a mixed reaction online, with some of his fans proclaiming it was a valuable lesson for his loved ones,” says The Sun. “But others weren't too impressed with his deception and said the prank was in poor taste.”
Baerten said, despite the backlash, his prank was a success.
