David Baerten at his 'funeral'

 Credit: TIKTOK/@EL.TIKTOKEUR2

There must a better, less ghoulish, way to find out if your family and friends have you in their hearts than to potentially give them heart attacks.

UK’s The Sun reports David Baerten took some very drastic action “in a bid to remind his loved ones to treasure their time with him” by faking his own death, then arriving by helicopter to his ‘funeral.’

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

