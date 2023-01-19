David Crosby

David Crosby 

 Photo by Eddie Janssens

An icon in the worlds of folk and rock and roll music of the 1960s and 1970s, David Crosby is dead at the age of 81.

Crosby was a founding member of two influential bands, The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash, (later to become Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young). He also had a semi-successful solo career before and after playing in the bands.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest50
guest50

Crosby, Steels Nash and Young.....

Songs:

Teach you children well...., and

Our House (is a very, very fine house, with two kids in the yard...),

But these were the days before a woman could give birth at 6am, chop off her breasts/clito**s at noon, take testosterone, put on a plastic appendage at 3pm, and then call herself a menstrating man at 6pm.

I'm just a confused senior.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.