An icon in the worlds of folk and rock and roll music of the 1960s and 1970s, David Crosby is dead at the age of 81.
Crosby was a founding member of two influential bands, The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash, (later to become Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young). He also had a semi-successful solo career before and after playing in the bands.
His wife released a statement to Variety, writing, “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly.”
The death came as a surprise to followers of his very active Twitter account, which he tweeted on as recently as Wednesday.
Crosby’s life was a series of the highest of highs and lowest of lows, as he navigated the California music scene with his two bands, while dealing with a serious drug addiction.
With bandmates Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, Chris Hillman and Michael Clarke, Crosby owned the 1960s LA folk-rock scene as the Byrds, until he was fired from the band in 1967.
Joining Stephen Stills of Buffalo Springfield and Graham Nash of the Hollies amid the glitter of the Laurel Canyon scene, Crosby launched CS&N, whose multi-platinum 1968 debut inaugurated rock’s super group era.
Later, Neil Young, also a Buffalo Springfield alumnus, was added to the group, but a constant clash of egos among them, fueled by the rock excesses of the era. ended the band although individual members would regroup sporadically as a recording and touring unit.
Crosby was an integral part of the densely layered harmony front line that launched both those acts’ multiple chart hits.
The hedonistic lifestyle of the 1960s sex-drugs-and-rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle, led to Crosby’s drug addiction, which he grappled with for many years. His sensational 1982 arrest in Texas on drug and weapons charges led to a five-month prison stay in 1986. Wracked by years of cocaine and alcohol abuse, he underwent liver transplant surgery in 1994.
Though he never returned to the popularity of his early years, Crosby recorded and toured profitably into the 2000s.
He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, as a member of the Byrds (1991) and Crosby, Stills & Nash (1997).
Originally called the Beefeaters, the Byrds became a full-blown rock quintet, influenced by The Beatles 1964 feature film, ‘A Hard Day’s Night.’
The act was signed to Columbia Records in late 1964 when their manager, Jim Dickson, urged the band to cover a new song penned by one of his friends, Bob Dylan.
They did, and the harmony-laden version of Dylan’s ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’ shot to No. 1 on the US singles chart in early 1965; their debut album reached No. 6 and the band would reign as American pop’s answer to the Beatles and influence a host of like-styled folk-rock acts. All the band's Columbia albums during that period reached the U.S. top 25.
Crosby, Stills & Nash recorded their first album in 1969; it went to No. 6 on the U.S. chart and was ultimately certified for sales of four million copies. In August 1969, the group made its second concert appearance — with new member Neil Young in tow — in front of half a million people at the Woodstock music festival in Bethel, N.Y.
However, Crosby’s personal problems escalated at the height of CSN&Y’s popularity. Already an enthusiastic consumer of cocaine, he turned to heroin in 1970. Despite his eroding condition, Crosby released a 1971 solo debut, “If I Could Only Remember My Name,” which peaked at No. 12 in 1971.
In 1972, a reunion of the original Byrds lineup of Crosby, McGuinn, Clark, Hillman and Clarke was engineered by David Geffen, but the group barely lasted a year.
Convicted in 1983 of possession of a handgun and a pipe he used to freebase cocaine he served five months of a five-year sentence in 1986. He later credited the Texas conviction for ending his addiction to cocaine.
Crosby maintained his solo career with studio albums, briefly reuniting with his son, pianist James Raymond. The band released four independent albums from 1998-2001.
Crosby was the subject of a documentary about his storied life, titled “David Crosby: Remember My Name,” a film he called “brutally honest” in a 2019 interview with The New York Post.
“It’s about how I became who I am,” he said at the time. “And it isn’t all pretty.”
(1) comment
Crosby, Steels Nash and Young.....
Songs:
Teach you children well...., and
Our House (is a very, very fine house, with two kids in the yard...),
But these were the days before a woman could give birth at 6am, chop off her breasts/clito**s at noon, take testosterone, put on a plastic appendage at 3pm, and then call herself a menstrating man at 6pm.
I'm just a confused senior.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.