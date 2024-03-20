Death of security guard in Edmonton parkade deemed non-criminal

Authorities have confirmed that the death of a security guard in a Edmonton parkade has been deemed non-criminal.The incident, which took place on Tuesday, Feb. 20, unfolded at approximately 5:50 a.m. when Downtown Branch patrol officers responded to reports of an altercation between a male suspect and a security guard in a parkade located in the vicinity of 101 St. and 102 Ave. According to initial reports received by the police, the altercation ensued after the security guard confronted a male suspect who was allegedly breaking into vehicles within the parkade premises.Upon the arrival of law enforcement at the scene, they found the security guard in a state of medical distress, while the suspect had already fled. Paramedics promptly attended to the security guard and transported him to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care. However, despite their efforts, the 58-year-old security guard was later pronounced deceased.Subsequent to the incident, on Feb. 22, the Edmonton Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on the deceased security guard to ascertain the cause of death. Additional testing and thorough investigation were required to arrive at a conclusive determination. After a comprehensive examination, authorities have now confirmed that the man's death was not the result of criminal activity.As a result of this determination, the identity of the deceased security guard is being withheld from the public. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old male who was apprehended in connection with the incident has been formally charged with several offences, including mischief under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, and failure to comply with a probation order.The Edmonton Police Service continues to urge anyone with further information pertaining to the incident to come forward and assist with their ongoing investigation.