Death sentence for sexual battery on a child

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he is backing the bill that would authorize the death penalty for child rapists. Under the legislation, a jury - by a vote of at least 8-4 - can recommend a death sentence for sexual battery on a child under age 12.

 Canva Image

The Florida Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would allow the death penalty for people who commit sexual crimes on children under the age of 12.

Lawmakers hope the bill (HB 1297) will ultimately lead to the U.S. Supreme Court reversing a 2008 decision that barred the death penalty for people who rape children. The state House passed the bill last week.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

I like that they are also considering this for other capital crimes. If only Ron Desantis would run for Prime Minister of Canada. I’d campaign for him.

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Excellent news!

How about Canaduh bringing in such legislation? How about extending such proposed legislation to politicians? Particularly, politicians who, as former teachers carried on affairs with juveniles ten years their junior, then paid them off to sign NDAs (or, as NY DA calls it, 'hush money')?

Yes, Canaduh needs such legislation!

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

Florida, standing up for children. Great job. I wish all governments would stand up for our kids instead of just pretending to.

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

eldon628 [thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.