Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he is backing the bill that would authorize the death penalty for child rapists. Under the legislation, a jury - by a vote of at least 8-4 - can recommend a death sentence for sexual battery on a child under age 12.
The Florida Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would allow the death penalty for people who commit sexual crimes on children under the age of 12.
Lawmakers hope the bill (HB 1297) will ultimately lead to the U.S. Supreme Court reversing a 2008 decision that barred the death penalty for people who rape children. The state House passed the bill last week.
The Senate voted 34-5 to pass the bill.
No matter how badly you want to associate being trans with wanting to fuck children, it just won’t make it the truth.As it is, the last 2 years your Christian extremist lunatic friends have spent linking ANYTHING LGBTQ+ with ‘sexualizing children’ hides those who actually do. https://t.co/1tB7Dmnvk9
"We are authorizing the death penalty for child rapists," DeSantis said Monday morning during an interview with an Orlando radio station.
"My view is you have some of these people that will be serial rapists of six, seven-year-old kids. I think the death penalty is the only appropriate punishment when you have situations like that."
His crackdown on child rapists comes ahead of an expected announcement he's running for president.
He said on the radio program he thinks the "current high court would hear a challenge to the older ruling on the death penalty for child rape. Many of the justices that made that ruling are no longer on the bench."
'I think we're right at the law and I think its current court would consider a challenge to that,' DeSantis said.
He's also pushing a second death penalty measure that would remove the requirement only a unanimous jury can issue the death penalty.
Currently, unanimous jury recommendations are required before judges can impose the death penalty in murder cases. Lawmakers also passed a bill that would allow death sentences in murder cases after recommendations from eight of 12 jurors.
I like that they are also considering this for other capital crimes. If only Ron Desantis would run for Prime Minister of Canada. I’d campaign for him.
Excellent news!
How about Canaduh bringing in such legislation? How about extending such proposed legislation to politicians? Particularly, politicians who, as former teachers carried on affairs with juveniles ten years their junior, then paid them off to sign NDAs (or, as NY DA calls it, 'hush money')?
Yes, Canaduh needs such legislation!
Florida, standing up for children. Great job. I wish all governments would stand up for our kids instead of just pretending to.
eldon628 [thumbup]
