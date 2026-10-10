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Declassified records show Chrétien cabinet blamed deinstitutionalization for homelessness

Former Prime Minister Jean Chretien (source: CBC)
Former Prime Minister Jean Chretien (source: CBC)
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Cdnpoli
Homelessness
Jean Chretien
Department of Housing
jane stewart
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