DEI IS DEAD: University of Florida fires all staff behind DEI agenda

The University of Florida announced Friday it has fired all employees behind the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) agenda. The change was announced in a memo emailed to staff following the Florida Board of Governors meeting where expenditures related to DEI programs were labelled as prohibited expenditures.Gov. Ron DeSantis posted his approval of the university’s move to cancel all DEI-related initiatives — including staff — to social media. "DEI is toxic and has no place in our public universities,” wrote the Florida governor. “I’m glad that Florida was the first state to eliminate DEI and I hope more states follow suit.".According to local media reports, the memo explains that "to comply with the Florida Board of Governors regulation 9.016 on prohibited expenditures, the University of Florida has closed the Office of the Chief Diversity Officer, eliminated DEI positions and administrative appointments and halted DEI-focused contracts with outside vendors."The Board of Governors defines DEI as "any program, campus activity, or policy that classifies individuals on the basis of race, colour, sex, national origin, gender identity or sexual orientation and promotes differential or preferential treatment of individuals on the basis of such classification,” according to the Gainesville Sun. A state university "may not expend any state or federal funds to promote, support, or maintain any programs or campus activities" that violate Florida Statute section 1000.05, advocate for DEI initiatives or engage in political or social activism. "Under the direction of UF Human Resources, university employees whose positions were eliminated will receive UF’s standard twelve weeks of pay," the memo said, encouraging DEI staff to apply within the university for a non-ideological role. The Office of the Chief Financial Officer would reallocate the $5 million in funds previously budgeted as a DEI faculty recruitment fund. "Finally, the University of Florida is, and will always be, unwavering in our commitment to universal human dignity,” the memo concludes. “As we educate students by thoughtfully engaging a wide range of ideas and views, we will continue to foster a community of trust and respect for every member of the Gator Nation.”"The University of Florida is an elite institution because of our incredible faculty who are committed to teaching, discovering, and serving," the memo states.